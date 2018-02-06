Target now carries more inclusive clothing styles than ever before, thanks to the newest label to join the retailer’s roster of clothing brands.

The new denim-inspired women’s brand, Universal Thread, includes an assortment of versatile and inclusive grab-and-go accessories and apparel from sizes 00 to 26W. Everything in the line, from shoes and bags to jeans and dresses, is under $40. The collection went live earlier this week.

Following in the footsteps of the retailer’s new line for kids with disabilities, Universal Thread’s collection also includes sensory friendly and adaptive styles to make getting dressed easier for people with disabilities. That means it includes easy-wear clothing like jeans with flat seams, higher back-rises, wider legs and no back pockets, and shirts made of extra-soft material without tags.

Universal Thread emphasizes, well, universal fit for every type of body. Because denim is a staple in every woman’s wardrobe, the collection was crafted using the feedback of nearly 1,000 women “of every shape, size and ethnicity” to make sure the line addressed women’s everyday concerns when shopping for new jeans.

“What we heard from nearly all of [these women] was that they dreaded shopping for new jeans,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “That’s a problem we wanted to solve. So, our design team rolled up their sleeves and got to work creating a line that caters to all women, with multiple fits, silhouettes, lengths, rises and sizes.”

Everything in the Universal Thread collection ranges from $5 to $40. Take a look below at some of our favorite pieces:

Target From Target's new Universal Thread clothing line, featuring the Eyelet Off the Shoulder Top in gold.

Target From Target's new Universal Thread clothing line, featuring the Military Jacket in olive.

Target From Target's new Universal Thread collection, featuring the Cropped Stripe Jumpsuit in navy stripe.

Target From Target's new Universal Thread clothing line, featuring the Tie Front Wide Leg Jeans.

Target From Target's new Universal Thread clothing line, featuring the Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt in cream.