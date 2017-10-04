Target's Fall Clothing Is Here — And It's Good

Sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Target still does not care about your savings account, or rather, the lack thereof. After launching A New Day and JoyLab, the retailer is continuing its mission to make your heart skip a beat and fork over your cash. We just happened to click over to the retailer’s website and noticed a ton of new stuff. We’re talking flats, boots, winter gloves, cold-weather scarfs, and dresses, dresses, dresses! Just in time for us to begin to refresh our closets for those chilly temps.
The initial offering of fall arrivals may be small in volume but these pieces pack a big punch — but don’t take our word for it. Scroll ahead and see how fast you ‘add to cart.’
Target A New Day Dark Denim Dress, $29.99, available at Target.
Target A New Day Relaxed Bell Sleeve Pullover Sweater, $24.99, available at Target.
Target A New Day Smocked Dress With Gold Foil, $29.99, available at Target.
Target A New Day Denim Shirt Dress, $27.99, available at Target.
Target A New Day Woven Vest, $26.99, available at Target.
By: Channing Hargrove