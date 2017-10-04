Target's Fall Clothing Is Here — And It's Good

Sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Target still does not care about your savings account, or rather, the lack thereof. After launching A New Day and JoyLab, the retailer is continuing its mission to make your heart skip a beat and fork over your cash. We just happened to click over to the retailer’s website and noticed a ton of new stuff. We’re talking flats, boots, winter gloves, cold-weather scarfs, and dresses, dresses, dresses! Just in time for us to begin to refresh our closets for those chilly temps.