I had the pleasure to interview Tarun Thakur. Tarun is co-founder and CEO of Datos IO and leads overall business strategy and execution. Prior to starting Datos IO, Thakur worked at Data Domain (EMC) where he was responsible for the introduction of numerous data protection products. Thakur’s career spans over 20 years including product leadership roles at Veritas and IBM Research. He holds an MBA from Duke University.

What is your "backstory"?

I grew up in a modest home in the small, beautiful city of Chandigarh, about 200 miles from New Delhi, the capital of India. I grew up surrounded by love and affection from my mom, sisters, relatives, and grandparents but we did not have much money. In fact, my mom raised three kids on about $100/month! I was always the cheerleader of the family and very early on I learned the value of living modestly, appreciating what you have, and maintaining a positive outlook regardless of circumstances. I believe these attributes have stood by me to this day.

An experience when I was 16 made me grow up fast and fundamentally changed me. My father was an international trader and traveled frequently. While on business in Nigeria he experienced a massive heart attack. His health condition was devastating, and also left me with an immediate challenge that would threaten my family’s security and take me over 12 months to resolve.

I learned that he had purchased a cargo container full of teakwood, for import to India, which was now sitting at a shipping dock in India waiting to be picked up. I had no business experience and had never been outside of my home town! It’s an understatement to say I had no idea what I was doing, and my dad was not there to help me. I traveled about ~500 miles and secured the safe shipment of the container back to Chandigarh, where the wood was deposited in a huge open field I rented -- who knew you could rent an open field. I quickly learned how to advertise and hustle, and while it took me 12 months, I sold every log! Throughout the ordeal I never gave up and kept my positive outlook, but most importantly I couldn’t have done it without the support of my dearest friends: these relationships have stood by me to this day.

I subsequently went to college in India and then moved to the US with my family so I could attend graduate school at the University of Minnesota. But shortly after arriving my mom was diagnosed with leukemia. I was forced to drop out of school to support my mom and family. With an always positive outlook, we never gave up, we persevered thru my mom’s sickness, and I started my working career in earnest. I was subsequently able to build a career, but albeit at the cost of never finishing my graduate school studies. And through all of this, I maintained a 5 year courtship with the women who would later become my wife.

That was 15 years ago. From there on, I built a successful career at IBM Research, Veritas, and EMC / Data Domain, before starting the next chapter of my career in 2014, at Datos IO. With everything I had been through, how hard could it be?

Share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company.

The most interesting story is probably a face to face meeting with George Kurian, CEO of NetApp. At the time, we had raised our Series ‘A’ funding and NetApp was already a strategic investor in Datos IO but we had not yet had the opportunity to meet George. I spent hours building my presentation and preparing for the meeting. I was ready to impress him with how great our products and technology were, how we had a perfect product/market fit, and how massive the opportunity was we had in front of us. We never got to that! What was supposed to be a 30 minute meeting turned into a 2 hour discussion, and we talked about everything BUT business - family, values, kids, humble beginnings, and backgrounds. He wanted to know who I was. I will never forget what he said: son first, husband second, and then CEO! His implied message was products don’t build companies, people do! That meeting had a profound impact on me and changed how I approach my role as CEO. Simply put, it’s all about the people. You build a culture of like-minded, ambitious people and you’re half-way home!

What does your company do?

With Datos IO, we are on a mission to reinvent data management for the multi-cloud era. Specifically, we provide application-consistent data backup for cloud native applications, cloud and distributed databases and Big Data filesystems allowing enterprises to have confidence in their data being available always and anywhere. We have earned the trust of Fortune 500 enterprises like Carfax, eBay, Home Depot, and Macy’s to protect their data in a public cloud infrastructure, realize their digital transformation journey, and seed their infrastructure for new customer centric workloads.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

On a business level, I am proud of the jobs and opportunities that I have helped create, most pointedly since starting Datos IO. We continue to grow rapidly and one of the most enjoyable parts of my job is recruiting -- meeting with candidates, telling our story, bringing them on board, sharing our company values, and then watching them flourish. If a fraction of them pay it forward and start their own companies, I will be happy.

On a personal level, I have been blessed with good fortune throughout my career. Ever since my mom, whom I have mentioned earlier, passed away from leukemia, I have focused considerable time and energy on supporting multiple causes related to treating and curing leukemia.

What are your "5 things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Launched My Startup" and why? Please share a story or example for each:

There is No Recipe: ​every startup is unique and there is no recipe. I have been very fortunate to be surrounded by my co-founder, friends and advisors always willing to give me guidance, but there is no single recipe. You have to create the recipe from “within”, find the ingredients and then bake the cake. My recipe -- push people with stretch goals, make mistakes, learn quickly, believe in yourself, stay humble, stay grounded, surround with positivity.

​every startup is unique and there is no recipe. I have been very fortunate to be surrounded by my co-founder, friends and advisors always willing to give me guidance, but there is no single recipe. You have to create the recipe from “within”, find the ingredients and then bake the cake. My recipe -- push people with stretch goals, make mistakes, learn quickly, believe in yourself, stay humble, stay grounded, surround with positivity. It’s Not Just About The Products and Technology: as a product person at heart, my naive approach was ‘if we build a great product, people will buy it’. Don’t make that mistake. From the beginning, you need to think about all the pieces of the puzzle -- technology, sales, marketing, support, channels, alliances, culture. I have developed a great respect for all of these disciplines as I’ve fully realized the critical role they play in our success.

as a product person at heart, my naive approach was ‘if we build a great product, people will buy it’. Don’t make that mistake. From the beginning, you need to think about all the pieces of the puzzle -- technology, sales, marketing, support, channels, alliances, culture. I have developed a great respect for all of these disciplines as I’ve fully realized the critical role they play in our success. Try Frequently, Fail Quickly - don’t wait, try! It doesn’t mean ready → fire → aim but if you think you have a great idea, do it! Then measure it. If it succeeds, double down. If not, move on...quickly. Early on we thought our best route to market was through the open source community, so we went all in. We failed. We quickly realized they have limited to zero propensity to buy. We quickly changed our focus to enterprise buyers and have not looked back since. We could have spent years and millions of dollars trying to prove we were ‘right’ which would have been a waste of time. Try Frequently, Fail Quickly.

It doesn’t mean ready → fire → aim but if you think you have a great idea, do it! Then measure it. If it succeeds, double down. If not, move on...quickly. Early on we thought our best route to market was through the open source community, so we went all in. We failed. We quickly realized they have limited to zero propensity to buy. We quickly changed our focus to enterprise buyers and have not looked back since. We could have spent years and millions of dollars trying to prove we were ‘right’ which would have been a waste of time. Try Frequently, Fail Quickly. Don’t Hire a Brand: you have to hire true believers in the journey and people you are confident have the required hunger and commitment. Early on, I hired a hot shot from a top brand Silicon Valley company, but it was a disaster. While the employee looked awesome on paper, he was not hungry and did not share our passion for building a company. I’ll take hunger and ambition and humility and intellectual capacity over resume and brand every time and every day.

you have to hire true believers in the journey and people you are confident have the required hunger and commitment. Early on, I hired a hot shot from a top brand Silicon Valley company, but it was a disaster. While the employee looked awesome on paper, he was not hungry and did not share our passion for building a company. I’ll take hunger and ambition and humility and intellectual capacity over resume and brand every time and every day. Reinvent Yourself: as a first time CEO, I felt my job was to have all the answers but instead I realized you must be constantly listening, learning, and reinventing yourself. It makes you feel very exposed but the company evolves so quickly you have to be ready to reinvent at a moment’s notice. This does NOT mean compromising your values or integrity, but it does mean learning constantly and reinventing as you go. My background is rooted as an engineer and then as a product manager but my reinventions have included Product Manager → Technologist → Sales Guy → Channel Guy → Partner Guy → Recruiting Machine → Marketeer → General Manager → HR Rep → Cheerleader → Leader → CEO. Don’t fight it, embrace it, it’s all part of the journey. Only then can you be an effective CEO.

