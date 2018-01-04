Tasha Cobbs-Leonard makes bold declaration on 'Good Morning America'

Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs-Leonard appeared on Good Morning America to perform her latest single: “I’m Getting Ready” and declare over 2018 in the same week that new year resolutions are still fresh: “I’m getting ready to see something I’ve never seen!” Cobbs-Leonard was the guest of GMA anchor Robin Roberts who discovered her music by way of her stylist. Before her performance, the singer also spoke with Roberts about teaming up with Nicki Minaj for the rap/worship collaboration. The award winning singer made headlines last year with her marriage to her producer and the announcement of the collaboration with Minaj on her latest album “Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” The news was shocking, but the album doesn’t disappoint, making this album one of her biggest to date.

No matter what the situation looks like, God is about to blow my mind!”

The singer’s appearance on GMA is on pace with Cobbs-Leonard’s bigger than gospel music assignment and calling. Cobbs-Leonard is no stranger to secular audiences and remains one of the few gospel artists with mass crossover appeal in their demographic. “God is connecting people through social media and one day she (Nicki Minaj) just reached out to me and told me how much my ministry had blessed her life...”

With today’s appearance, Cobbs-Leonard joins the likes of: Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Mandisa, Lauren Daigle, Lecrae and Tori Kelly and J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise as artists featured on the morning news and entertainment staple performing gospel music.

Well wishes and support poured in from all over the industry for the beloved and re-posts have blanketed social media following the performance. After the rousing performance, Cobbs-Leonard sat down with Roberts for an post-show segment entitled: “Dressing Room Reveal”. When asked about the experience of seeing her name on the ticker and being in Times Square, Cobbs-Leonard remarked “this is what the grace of God looks like!”

In this clip, Cobbs-Leonard talks about her ministry, working with Nicki Minaj and who else she would like to work with.