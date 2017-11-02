Tax Bill is not tax reform

DON’T CONFUSE TAX CUTS WITH TAX REFORM

Our tax code is too complicated and unfair because it was designed by lobbyists for special interests. That is why the free market, rather than the government, should pick winners and losers. Unfortunately, right now most of the proposed tax cut “reforms” will increase the subsidies for the very rich at the expense of the middle class. Such cuts, in addition to increasing the record high income disparity between the top 1% and the rest of America will increase the chance of a disruptive collapse in the market. The average PE ratio is now about 25. Increasing corporate tax subsidies will increase the PE ratio and increase the distance the market will fall when the bubble bursts, which will increase the pleas for even more bailouts. Putting aside the question whether the stock market reflects the real economy, the psychological damage will be significant.

Real reform, according to Milton Friedman and most economists, would be to cut all tax subsidies or, as the economists call them tax expenditures, and lower the rates for everyone. Doing so might overcome the resistance from most of those who benefit from tax subsidies because they might end up paying lower rates with less cost of compliance, but that is not the choice the Republican’s made in the Ways & Means bill.

CUTTING CORPORATE TAXES WILL NOT CREATE JOBS

The Fed’s efforts to hold down interest rates and flood the market with money and the Republican promises to cut taxes to trigger spending and faster economic growth have not worked. We are facing secular stagnation and a declining dollar. The net result of the Fed QE, which was designed to give the stock market a boost, just encouraged corporate managers to pile on debt for their own financial benefit, not the economy’s. From 2015-2016, debt rose $717 billion. But investments in plant, equipment and inventories fell by $21.2 billion. The leveraging of the corporate balance sheet has basically supported stock market prices and dividends, but not long-term business investments. Corporations are engaged in financial engineering by issuing debt and buying back their shares to increase their dividends. But it does not increase the growth potential of the U.S. economy.

There appear to be two significant reasons why the money was used for increasing stock prices, rather than being invested in increased production. 1 - Executives and shareholders, who are among the wealthiest Americans, took most of the benefit in salaries (stock options) or by converting ordinary income (dividends) into capital gains. 2- There was a lack of demand because those below the highest income group have for the last 40 years seen their economic prospects decline as the percentage of GDP that went to the top increased substantially. Remember when a blue collar worker could support a family in which the wife stayed at home and raised the kids? Those days are gone. Both spouses now need to work to maintain a middle class life style.

ELIMINATING THE ESTATE TAX WILL INCREASE THE CONCENTRATION OF WEALTH

Only people who have estates worth more than $5.49 million or $10.98 million, if married, pay any estate tax. In 2017 that would be about 5,500 people or about 1 in 487 people will have to pay any estate taxes. And, if paying it is a financial hardship, there are provisions for paying it over time or avoiding it if you have competent attorneys or accountants. So much for the scare stories about people losing their farms or businesses because of the estate tax. The purpose of the estate tax, in addition to raising needed revenue, is to prevent the vast accumulation of wealth which we have seen in the top 1%, actually the top 0.01%. Thus, eliminating the estate tax will only increase the concentration of wealth in the top 1%. Its hard to shed a tear for someone who can only pass on almost $11 million tax free with a step up in basis. So what’s the justification? Campaign contributions from those who face paying an estate tax?

LOW TAX RATES ON REPATRIATION OF OVERSEAS PROFITS WON’T CREATE MORE JOBS

There is approximately $2.7 trillion in untaxed profits offshore held by US based multinational corporations. These multinational corporations are now claiming it would help the US economy if they could repatriate them at a low tax rate. But we tried that in 2004 when we allowed these corporations to repatriate $527 billion held offshore at a 5.25% rate, rather than the nominal 35% rate. Despite specific prohibitions in the law against using that money for stock buy backs or executive bonuses, 92% of the repatriated money was in fact used for stock buy backs and executive bonuses according to a Senate Permanent Investigations report. It also found that those same corporation, rather than increasing jobs, cut them. Pfizer, for example, which accounted for the largest share of the repatriated profits, cut 11,748 jobs between 2004 and 2007.

Giving these multinational companies access to that money without paying the taxes they should have paid would give them a big advantage over domestic companies that have paid taxes. Instead of giving multinational companies more incentive to avoid US taxes by shifting profits and jobs offshore, we should eliminate deferral of taxes on profits held overseas retroactively and prospectively, less, of course, any foreign taxes they have actually paid. Unfair? Perhaps, but they have had the use of these untaxed profits for years. And, if we don’t tax them, other countries like the EU will.

JOB KILLING TAX: TERRITORIAL TAXATION

The multinational corporations have been quietly but forcefully pushing the United States to adopt what is called territorial taxation. Territorial taxation means that the profits the multinational corporations say they earned outside the United States would not be taxed or would be taxed at a lower rate. What better incentive could they have to shift jobs and profits offshore? This would also give them a real competitive advantage over domestic corporations which would have to pay taxes, they could avoid.

The alleged justification for this outrageous proposal is that we have to level the playing field against foreign multinational corporations. There are several problems with this justification. First, they are called multinational corporations because they will invest wherever in world they think they can make the most profit. Secondly, while the US does have a high nominal corporate tax rate, the effective tax rate for multinational corporations located in the US is about the same as those headquartered outside the US because of various tax subsidies. And, third, our current system has allowed multinationals in the US to hide from US taxes about $2.7 trillion offshore.

What we need to do is adopt some unitary allocation of profits so that multinational corporations can keep gaming the system. For example, if a multinational had 10% of its sales in the US, we could tax 10% of its worldwide profit and avoid all the transfer pricing games that the IRS has admitted it cannot adequately police.

CUTTING TAXES ON THE RICH WILL NOT HELP OUR ECONOMY

Almost all the increase in wealth in the United States went to the top 1% of households since 1980. In 2016, alone, according to Credit Suisse the top 1% gained about $3,000,000, nearly half of which came from the 40% of middle class households above the median who lost an average of $35,000 that year. Between 1973 and 2015 productivity increased by 73.4%, but hourly compensation only increased by 11.1% . This shift has been due in large part to the tax subsidies that the rich get, e.g. lower rates on capital gains due to corporate stock buy backs and dividends etc. Rather than talking about tax cuts for the rich, we should be talking about cutting the tax subsidies for the rich so that those below the top 1% will have more money to buy goods and increase demand. But you’d never know it from the tax “reform” proposals, particularly those of the Republican leadership, that are being discussed now in Washington.

CUTTING GOVERNMENT SPENDING WILL NOT SOLVE OUR ECONOMIC PROBLEMS

Kansas tried it. Governor Brownback cut business taxes substantially in 2012, promising that it would result in increased revenue, jobs and business growth. Instead, it resulted in a $948 million deficit, slow GDP growth (6.1% v.. 8.3% in US), slow private employment growth (5% v. 9.1% in US) and two downgrades of its bonds. The end result was underfunded education and crumbling infrastructure which caused businesses to flee the state and the Republican legislators to reverse course and raise taxes to fund education, infrastructure, etc. Brownback’s reward was to be appointed as the State Department’s ambassador at large for international religious freedom where he won’t have anything to do with economic issues.

Cutting tax expenditures, however, will work to cut the deficit. Unfortunately, the Republican proposals so far increase tax expenditures (subsidies) for the rich under the rubric of cutting taxes. According to a detailed analysis of what we know about Trump’s “tax proposals,” the 0.05% of Americans, those who earn more than $1 million a year, would get 48.8% of the tax cuts or an average of $217,790 while the 44.6% of Americans who earn less than $45,000 a year would get 4.4% of the tax cuts or an average of $230. The result will be to increase economic concentration of wealth, increase deficits and hurt the economy because the rich spend a much lower share of their income than the rest of Americans so demand will decline.

We need to cut all business tax subsidies to help raise the money needed to fund what the public and business demand from government: the military needed to protect our nation, good infrastructure, adequate health care, good education, all of which are needed for a healthy economy. But, at the same time, we need to focus on the entitlements that are growing at an unsustainable pace and decide how to curb them or increase taxes to fund them. Whether that can be achieved under this Administration is doubtful so long as we have a dysfunctional President who is pre-Copernican, i.e. one who thinks the world revolves around him and his view of the world, whether or not it comports with reality.

A VAT IS NOT TAX REFORM

Imposing a Value Added Tax (VAT) on top of our current loophole-ridden tax code to raise needed revenue would disproportionately affect middle and lower income taxpayers, cut demand and impede our economic recovery. However, this has not stopped many from proposing one as a simple way to cut our financial deficits because they despair of overcoming the opposition of the beneficiaries of tax subsidies.

A VAT is really a sales tax along the chain of production where each party gets a credit for the VAT already paid and pays the VAT on the increase in value it contributed. While it looks simple when first proposed, it is subject to the same kind of loopholes that are generated by special interests. In Europe, for example, in some countries baby food is exempt. Well, when is a food baby food? How do we tell? An even bigger problem is posed by the internet. Where can intellectual property be taxed and how do we determine where a particular value was added? In a tax haven?

Unfortunately, it will be proposed anyway because the Democrats understand how much money a VAT could raise and the Republican understand how regressive it is.

INCREASED TAXES WILL BE REQUIRED TO PREVENT A REVOLUTION

The hard truth is that we will require increased taxes, not tax cuts for the wealthy, to pay for the government that people demand, like health care for the increasing number of elderly, and to cut the deficit. In order to provide long term benefits for the economy by lowering the deficit, increasing investment in productive activities in education and infrastructure, etc we will have to level the playing field for domestic and multinational corporations and between the rich and the middle class. Unfortunately, these do not provide the short term benefits sought by those who make the bulk of campaign contributions so the media is going to have to be much more aggressive about covering these issues.

If we don’t change our economic policies, we will face a revolution from the middle class, something that Jefferson and Madison warned us about when wealth is highly concentrated. For over 35 years, the middle class has been the victim of government policies that shifted income to the top 1%, (most of which actually went to the top 0.01%) and to the financial sector that almost doubled its share of GDP by financial manipulations that lined its pockets but added little to the economy. As Paul Volcker once noted, “The most important financial innovation for the consumer in the past 20 years was the ATM.”