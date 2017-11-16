Tax Rates and Economic Growth, the Economic Performance during the term of 20 Presidents from Teddy Roosevelt to Barak Obama.

Economic Performance During Presidential Terms, 1900 to 2016

Most of the time, presidents have limited impact on the economy; its performance during their terms is dictated by where the business cycle is when they take office and external events (e.g., war). Pundits keep comparing them, however, so here is a list of the performance of various economic variables and tax rates for the terms of the presidents from Teddy Roosevelt to Barack Obama. The list presents growth rates from the year of taking office to the year of leaving office.

The comparisons are using annual, not quarterly data. In some ways this is preferable. Quarterly data is “noisy” in that it can go up and down for very short-run reasons. Also, quarterly data are only available from 1953, and finally we can hypothesize that the impact of a president will carry through the entire year after he has left office. Until 1937 inauguration was March 4th; after that it was January 20th. The tax rates are those in effect the first and last year he is in office.

Since the annual GDP is the total output for a year, what is compared is the average annual increase of output from the year that president was first in office for 10 to 11 months, to the year he left office and was only in office for a month or two. For cases where the president died or resigned, it lists the vice president that finished out that term. In three out of four of these cases, these vice presidents went on to win an election on their own.

Some Observations.

Of the administrations with the five fastest growth rates of GDP, four of them are Democrats. Three of those are associated with wars, while the fastest growth is during the Truman administration and was a surprise at the time as there were dire predications of a post war depression.

In these five top growth administrations, the corporate tax rate is going up during three of them including the top two. During the Truman administration with the fastest growth in GDP, it went from 38% to 52%. The same story is true about the highest income tax rates. During the Truman administration that rate goes up to 92%.

There is a range of over 50 percentage points in average stock market growth during the period from 29.4% in the Coolidge administration during the stock market boom of the 1920s to a minus 21.9% in the Hoover administration as the economy fell into depression. The next two highest are the Obama and Truman administrations. The next two lowest are the second Bush administration and the Wilson administration.

There is a 15% to 17% range of inflation rates using the increase in the GDP deflator or the CPI. The highest three are the Carter, Wilson and Nixon/Ford administrations. The next three had nearly identical rates, those being the Johnson, Reagan and F. D. Roosevelt administrations. The three negative rates are all pre-WWII, the Hoover, Harding/ Coolidge, and Coolidge administrations. The lowest post WWII inflation rate is the Obama administration. A

Gold has only been a commodity with a market since the late 1960s. For the rest of the 20th century its price tended to move with the inflation rate. This relationship has not held since 2000.