Tax Reform Furor about Personal-Business Distinction Goes Beyond the SALT Deduction

The new furor about businesses — but not individuals — keeping the state and local tax (SALT) deduction is just part of the story about the treatment of personal deductions in the House GOP tax reform bill. Under the bill, individuals no longer could take a federal tax deduction for the state and local income taxes or sales taxes they pay, but businesses could continue to take SALT deductions. David Kamin and Dan Shaviro highlighted this effect over the weekend in Twitter posts that were widely retweeted and reported by media outlets.

The SALT issue is just one of several similar issues, however. Here’s why: All ordinary and necessary business expenses are deductible, unless a specific tax rule limits deductibility. The reason for this is that the income tax is imposed on “net” income of a business, meaning revenue less expenses. Conversely, all personal expenses are nondeductible, unless a specific tax rule allows a deduction. Some personal deductions, such as the deduction for out-of-pocket medical costs, are for expenses that reduce a taxpayer’s “ability to pay” tax. These types of deductions are justified on fairness grounds. Other personal deductions are subsidies that are ripe for reform. The House GOP bill does not distinguish between these two types of personal deductions.

The personal expenses that currently are deductible include: state and local income or sales taxes; property taxes; medical expenses; home mortgage interest (interest on up to $1.1 million of debt on the taxpayer’s principal residence and one other residence); interest on student loans; higher education expenses; casualty losses; and charitable contributions. The House GOP bill would eliminate the personal deductions for local income or sales taxes, medical expenses, interest on student loans, higher education expenses, and casualty losses. In addition, the bill would limit annual property tax deductions to $10,000 and home mortgage interest deductions to the interest on $500,000 of principal residence debt.

All of these proposed cuts are to deductions for personal expenses, not business expenses. Businesses could continue to deduct their ordinary and necessary business expenses (subject to a few specific limitations), including expenses for which personal deductions no longer are allowed. Also, taxpayers may attempt to preserve the repealed or limited personal deductions by running personal expenses through a business. Many taxpayers likely would form business entities to minimize their taxes, especially if the tax rate on business income is lower than the tax rate on labor income, as proposed in the House GOP bill. Anti-abuse rules, which are fact-intensive and contentious, could curtail some but not all of the attempted conversion of personal expenses into business expenses.