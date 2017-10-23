Tax "Reform" Is Just Another Attack On Communities Of Color

After thousands of constituents descended on Washington DC to stop Republican attempts to repeal healthcare, we thought we had won when Congressional Republicans killed Cassidy-Graham.

We were wrong. What Congressional Republicans couldn’t achieve through their disaster of a repeal effort, they are now attempting to achieve through the backdoor of the budget and tax cuts. The so-called tax “reform” bill is nothing more than ACA repeal masquerading as a massive tax cut for the one percent. It is a way to make Trump’s wealthy friends even richer - all on the backs of ordinary Americans.

And the impact will fall squarely on communities of color.

Both the House and Senate budgets passed earlier this month essentially fold in the failed ACA repeal bill from earlier this year, which would have caused more than 23 million people to lose coverage. Both budgets slash nearly $2 trillion from Medicaid and Medicare and essentially convert the program to a state block grant, ensuring millions could be thrown off the rolls en masse.

Every American should be enraged about this naked attack on one of our most fundamental rights - the right to have comprehensive health care.

But it gets worse. The House budget also chops programs that are essential to low-income communities, such as $150 billion to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program, ending assistance millions of families rely on to buy food. It scales back Pell Grants, which students of color overwhelmingly depend on to afford college. In the 2011-2012 school year, for example, 62 percent of Black students and 50 percent of Latinxs used Pell Grants – as opposed to just 33.5 percent of white students.

And it includes more than half a billion in cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, cuts that disproportionately hit Black and Brown neighborhoods, which are often the most exposed to toxic chemicals, polluted Superfund sites, and oil and gas facilities that the EPA is tasked with regulating. Without sufficient funding, the agency will not have the oversight personnel needed to protect neighborhoods from harm.

These cuts are just more evidence that Republicans are laser-focused on disempowering and divesting from Black and Brown communities, at a time when these communities need more investment, not less. A recent Institute for Policy Studies report, for example, showed that the wealth of Black households was declining - and if nothing was done about the problem, Black families could hit zero wealth in just a few decades.

The appropriation bills mirror Trump’s budget document earlier this year, widely ridiculed as white supremacy posturing as policy. That budget axed a series of programs essential to Black and Brown communities, including Community Development Block Grants, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

But the House and Senate budgets are just a prelude to an even bigger attack: so-called tax “reform”. The budgets contain instructions known as “reconciliation” that mean only 51 Senators need to approve a tax cut package, rather than the 60 required by regular procedure.

Those instructions make it easier for Republicans to pass a tax cut bill that will be a wish come true for every billionaire and CEO in the country – and for every white supremacist.

That’s because tax “reform” is just another way to cut vital programs for communities of color, first and foremost healthcare. Tax reform legislation can’t raise the deficit, so Republicans will need to pay for steep tax cuts for the one percent by cutting other programs.

And judging by the Congressional budget proposals, it’s easy to see which programs Republicans will put on the chopping block: Medicaid, Medicare, education, and social services. With surgical precision, the tax reform bill will shred programs that are essential to struggling communities.

We thought we’d avoided the worst by stopping Obamacare repeal. But the federal budget may be where Trump and Congressional Republicans finally realize their racist vision.

Yet even in the face of this unprecedented attack, I have hope. I have hope because our communities are energized to fight in ways that we have never before seen. I have hope because of constituents who traveled across the country – from Arkansas, from Arizona, from North Carolina – to defend their healthcare. I know we can repeat that victory, and that we have the will and resources to do so.

We know what it takes to help our communities thrive. We need more funding to ensure that all of our children have access to a good public education, all families have safe and affordable housing, and all communities have clean water and infrastructure that allows them to prosper. We need resources to protect immigrants from deportation and Black Americans from being fed into the school-to-prison pipeline.