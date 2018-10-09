Taylor Swift Opens 2018 AMAs With Explosive ‘I Did Something Bad’ Performance

On Sunday, Swift endorsed two Tennessee Democrats in an Instagram post. She also encouraged fans to “educate” themselves on issues in their local communities and register to vote.

Vote.org reported 65,000 new registered voters around the country after Swift’s post, though she also experienced some notable backlash because of it.

In her first awards show performance in three years, the singer/songwriter killed it with “I Did Something Bad” off her Reputation album.

Swift also won the AMA “Tour of the Year” award for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

