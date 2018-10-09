CELEBRITY
Taylor Swift Opens 2018 AMAs With Explosive ‘I Did Something Bad’ Performance

The singer's American Music Awards set was her first appearance since endorsing Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper on Instagram.
By Kelly Chen
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Taylor Swift did something bad so good Tuesday night as she opened the 2018 American Music Awards just two days after weighing in on the upcoming midterms.

On Sunday, Swift endorsed two Tennessee Democrats in an Instagram post. She also encouraged fans to “educate” themselves on issues in their local communities and register to vote.   

Vote.org reported 65,000 new registered voters around the country after Swift’s post, though she also experienced some notable backlash because of it.

In her first awards show performance in three years, the singer/songwriter killed it with “I Did Something Bad” off her Reputation album. 

Swift also won the AMA “Tour of the Year” award for her Reputation Stadium Tour. 

Watch her performance here: 

Of course, Swifties everywhere cheered for their queen’s return.

Read Swift’s Instagram post here:

