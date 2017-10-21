Taylor Swift And The Creative Problem With Music ‘Genre’

As Taylor Swift belts out her latest song, Gorgeous, we’re privy to the same conversation we’ve been hearing since Red, and the full-pop album, 1989, ‘What happened to the country girl, the artist that Taylor Swift used to be”. As though country music is something magical that lives outside the timeframe of music, as though, when country – Taylor Swift was something special. Maybe she was – that’s not the point here. As Taylor Swift feels the need to say, “The Old Taylor Is Dead”, I don’t think the line should be that simple. Actually, I don’t think this conversation is about Taylor Swift at all, or her more recent escapade with R&B.

When The Band Perry started releasing pop songs, they were met with criticism. Nobody seems to be listening to the lyrics of their song, “Stay In The Dark”. Instead, they are quick to criticize the band for reaching out to something else. As though all artists should stick to their lane, never branch out, and always toe the line of their ‘brand’. It’s a safe bet – but, it’s not very challenging.

On the one hand, we have Ed Sheeran being championed for his seamless transition between genre lines. Going from Gaelic folk, to a rock vibe, to pop, to an alternative sound – Ed seamlessly blurs the line of genres. There’s something there for everybody, his essence and creative prowess is able to shine, and god does it shine. Ed Sheeran is Ed Sheeran because he does what he loves, and he does it well. He doesn’t conform to one style or another, his style is whatever he’s doing, and it’s great.

When we put artists into a genre-box, we may be keeping people from songs and artistry that they may otherwise love. If I told you that Kesha can sing with Dolly Parton and sound amazing, you may be surprised. On her latest album, Rainbow, Kesha effortlessly moves from rock, to pop, to country, and then a fun Boogie number that plays with an Elvis-vibe. Instead of only club beats, Kesha shows that when you ignore genre limits, you can end up with a great album.

Fall Out Boy is criticised for moving away from their older sound. As though the band hasn’t grown up, lived their lives, and evolved. You can enjoy their older music and their newer music, without equating one with the other. Or, you could prefer one over the other. That doesn’t mean that Fall Out Boy has sold out, it simply means that they have changed, and that’s okay. Artists are human beings, and their inspiration, their feelings, and their musical careers change. This criticism of musicians has gone further than simply expressing distaste in an album. Patrick Stump, after the hiatus of Fall Out Boy, made a solo album. It wasn’t Fall Out Boy style, and fans responded by bullying him.

Patrick Stump became depressed after his solo album was released. Patrick Stump penned a blog piece titled, “We Liked You Better Fat: Confessions Of A Pariah”. Stump explained the situation, and detailed the onslaught of bullying he faced.

“What I wasn’t prepared for was the fervor of the hate from people who were ostensibly my own supporters (or at least supporters of something I had been part of). The barrage of “We liked you better fat,” the threatening letters to my home, the kids that paid for tickets to my solo shows to tell me how much I sucked without Fall Out Boy, that wasn’t something I suppose I was or ever will be ready for. That’s dedication. That’s real palpable anger.”

Stump goes on to say, “There’s no amount of money that makes you feel better when people think of you as a joke or a hack or a failure or ugly or stupid or morally empty.”

It’s okay not to like somebody’s music, and it’s okay to like certain genres but blatantly bullying artists, shaming them, and questioning their every decision simply because it’s not ‘your taste’, is not only reprehensible, but it stops artists from creative growth. It’s important that we remember that artists aren’t simply writing and performing for our benefit, artists are usually in the craft because it is their passion. If we don’t like a painting, we usually fake a smile, and tell the artist that we’re glad that they’re following their own passion. Because, it’s a known fact that art is subjective. Unless you’re a musician, then it’s just subject to massive scrutiny.

Perhaps the problem is that people refer to it not just as music, but the Music Industry. Labels are conveniently scraped into boxes, artists are signed to their niche. Listeners are privy to a system telling them which artist groups belong together. In a world of MTV VMAs, Grammys, and the CMAs, we are told who is what, and where each artist or band conveniently belongs. Like pieces on the production chain, music has become industry, and industry is a sales machine. Some might say that genre isn’t as important nowadays, as Millennials continue to shy away from the genre-culture. A survey by Ypulse concluded that:

“While millennials are passionate about music (76% within the 13- to 17-year-old bracket said they wouldn’t be able to last a week without it), 79% of 13- to 32-year-olds said their tastes didn’t fall into one specific music genre. Just 11% said that they only listened to one genre of music.”