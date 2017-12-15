Taylor Swift Said She 'Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Year' And Divided Us All

Taylor Swift praised 2017, and all hell broke loose.
In an Instagram post the pop star shared Wednesday to mark her 28th birthday, Swift said she “couldn’t have asked for a better year.”
It was “all thanks” to her fans, she added.
The post went viral, but received a decidedly mixed reaction.
Commenters on Twitter were divided, with some calling out Swift’s unflinching admiration for 12 months marked by Donald Trump’s presidency, the emboldening of white nationalists, mass shootings and a steady flow of sexual misconduct allegations against high-profile men.
Others, however, defended Swift, noting that her post was simply a celebration of her personal achievements.
Swift’s new album “Reputation” went triple platinum, she appeared on Time magazine’s cover with other “Silence Breakers” for its “Person of the Year” issue, and she performed to acclaim on “Saturday Night Live.”