Taylor Swift Said She 'Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Year' And Divided Us All

Taylor Swift praised 2017, and all hell broke loose.

In an Instagram post the pop star shared Wednesday to mark her 28th birthday, Swift said she “couldn’t have asked for a better year.”

It was “all thanks” to her fans, she added.

The post went viral, but received a decidedly mixed reaction.

Commenters on Twitter were divided, with some calling out Swift’s unflinching admiration for 12 months marked by Donald Trump’s presidency, the emboldening of white nationalists, mass shootings and a steady flow of sexual misconduct allegations against high-profile men.

I mean, yeah there were Nazi's and white supremacy marches, and families are being town apart, and there were mass shootings, and people are losing health care, but none of that affects me, so 2017 was great! — Rich E (@kaspe_r11) December 14, 2017

READ THE ROOM, TAYLOR https://t.co/WtolGuLiVe — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 14, 2017

I can't even begin to explain the lack of empathy it requires to even begin to describe 2017 as a good year. I simply can't imagine being so self-centered as to not consider this year a crushing loss to all involved. — Bill Silvia (@Writer_in_Black) December 14, 2017

Taylor swift is.... the only person who feels this way https://t.co/9h8ImGqyUn — Rebecca Drago (@becca_drago) December 14, 2017

There isn't an eye roll big enough — Serita Robinson (@snugsandstruggs) December 14, 2017

Others, however, defended Swift, noting that her post was simply a celebration of her personal achievements.

Swift’s new album “Reputation” went triple platinum, she appeared on Time magazine’s cover with other “Silence Breakers” for its “Person of the Year” issue, and she performed to acclaim on “Saturday Night Live.”

Gasp Taylor Swift’s personal life was good this year, clearly she isn’t paying attention to the rest of the world.



Saying your personal year was good says literally nothing about the social/political state. A year can be shit socially but good to you regarding personal growth. — taylor 🌻✨ (@swiftswriting) December 14, 2017