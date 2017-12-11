Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Pack On The PDA At London Concert

Until recently, Taylor Swift has been more secretive about her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn than her political allegiances, so consider us surprised by the couple’s PDA at a weekend concert.

After the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer rocked the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in New York (with an assist from Suri Cruise, naturally), she and British actor Alwyn hopped across the pond for the London stop on Swift’s concert tour.

Once Swift was done performing tracks off her new album “Reputation,” she cozied up to Alwyn during Ed Sheeran’s set, because resistance to the ~ feels ~ is clearly futile when “Perfect” comes on.

Instead of watching Sheeran, however, some fans turned their attention to Swift, who was seen arm and arm dancing with Alwyn.

Taylor and Joe watching Ed Sheeran perform #CapitalJBB [IG story: stefflondon] pic.twitter.com/yA3QhqEyQt — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 11, 2017

A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Dec 10, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

Others claimed to have captured the duo straight-up slow-dancing and kissing during the performance. Obviously, Swifties, who’ve been begging for more info about the couple, lost all semblance of chill on social media.

The footage is grainy and taken from a distance, so do with it what you will. But if you squint real hard, you can make out what looks like Swift and Alwyn together.

MY CAMERA SUCKS BUT MY LIFE DOESNT pic.twitter.com/cZ1f886RBz — kris (@allltooswift) December 10, 2017

THEY LITERALLY SLOW DANCED TO ALL EDS SONGS WITH THEIR ARMS AROUND ONE ANOTHER AND JUST KEPT LOOKING AT EACH OTHER AND KISSING — kris (@allltooswift) December 10, 2017

OH MY GOD THHEU JIST KISSED WHILST ED SANG PERFECT — kris (@allltooswift) December 10, 2017

After months of secretly dating, the relationship was confirmed in May. Swift and Alwyn have been seen holding hands and dodging paparazzi together since.

Many of the songs off “Reputation” are rumored to be about Alwyn. Swift sings about a lover’s “ocean blue eyes” and how she’s a certain someone’s “American queen.” Alwyn’s birth year, 1991, is written in graffiti next to Swift’s in the “Ready For It” music video, which also features his name spray-painted in Chinese and English.