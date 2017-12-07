The Man Accused Of Groping Taylor Swift Says He Mailed The $1 He Owes Her

Taylor Swift should receive the $1 that she was awarded in August very soon.

Former DJ David Mueller said he mailed Swift a $1 Sacajawea coin on Nov. 28, The Associated Press reports, noting Mueller provided the outlet with a letter indicating he had sent the singer the money.

Mueller initially sued Swift, saying she had falsely accused him of groping her at a meet-and-greet in 2013. Swift countersued, and a jury ordered Mueller to pay Swift.

At the time of the trial, Swift said she asked for a symbolic $1 in damages because she hoped it would serve “as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

C Flanigan via Getty Images Taylor Swift performs during the 99.7 NOW! POPTOPIA in San Jose, California, on Dec. 2.

Many people celebrated Swift’s win as a victory for all women who have been sexually harassed. Sending the singer a coin featuring a Native American woman rather than a $1 bill was a somewhat sarcastic reaction to that rhetoric, Mueller previously indicated to the AP.

Time magazine named “Silence Breakers” its Person of the Year on Wednesday. Swift was featured on the cover, alongside other women who have spoken out this year about sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct.

Swift also talked with the magazine about her countersuit against Mueller.