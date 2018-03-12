Taylor Swift Dances When No One Can See Her In New 'Delicate' Video

A new Taylor Swift music video imagines the impossible: The pop star not only goes unrecognized, but unseen.

Swift unveiled the video for the song “Delicate” (watch below) after she won Female Artist of the Year at Sunday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards.

In the clip, already viewed millions of times, Swift becomes invisible, enabling her to dance uninhibited through an ornate room, in a subway and in the rain.

The song was reportedly inspired by her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, but the visuals appear to ponder the tradeoffs of fame and anonymity.