Taylor Swift Drops New Single ‘Gorgeous’ And It's, Well, Gorgeous

It’s been two months since Taylor Swift gave us the first taste of her upcoming album, “Reputation,” but it already feels longer than every excruciating minute she spent on screen in “Valentine’s Day.”

After splintering the internet into a million pieces with her first single, “Look What You Made Me Do” (and the follow up “Ready for It”), Swift dropped another track off the album titled “Gorgeous” late Thursday night.

The song skews closer to the pop-inspired sound of the singer’s previous album, “1989,” then what we’ve heard from her lately. With an upbeat chorus about falling for a guy with “ocean blue eyes,” we can’t help but assume the song is about Swift’s new beau, British actor Joe Alwyn or perhaps ex-boyfriends Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris.

“You’re so gorgeous. I can’t say anything to your face.” Swift sings. “I’m so furious at you for making me feel this way, but what can I say.”

Earlier in the day, Swift teased the new track, which is officially the eighth on the album, on Instagram. In the clip, we hear a young girl reciting the name of the song as a beat we’ll be bopping to in no time builds.

Since announcing the album, Swift has laid low, foregoing any traditional press before the release. She has, however, been spending her downtime reconnecting with her passionate fanbase in unexpected ways.

After lurking hard on Instagram trying to get them to notice her, she actually showed up at the home of one U.K. superfan earlier this week with a swag bag in hand, posing for pictures and doling out hugs.

The pop star has also been hosting secret listening sessions in London and in her home in Rhode Island for diehard Swifties to get a first feel for the album.

Excited fans quickly took to social media to tease Swift’s new sound with one writing, “THE ALBUM IS LYRICALLY BETTER THAN SPEAK NOW AND RED COMBINED.”

And if that wasn’t enough, the singer was also spotted filming a music video on the streets of London that’s also rumored to be inspired by her new relationship.

Enjoy the quiet now, because a new era of Swift is upon us.