Taylor Swift goes global in her latest music video.

The pop star took in Miami, Tokyo and London in the new “End Game” short, which also features Ed Sheeran and Future. For the third music video from her “Reputation” album, Swift parties hard, rides a motorbike and dances in front of a spectacular fireworks display.

The video garnered more than 900,000 views in its first five hours on YouTube, and appears to have gone down well with Swift’s fans:

Taylor and Ed are friendship goals. Look at them take shots together. End Game is the best video in the entire world. I am obsess with it. #EndGameVideo pic.twitter.com/IoF84FVXsd — Izzy Globetti (@isabellaGlobett) January 12, 2018

Oh my god #EndGameVideo is amazing oh my god — Jayne (@JayneB221) January 12, 2018

I mean I don’t really get the story but it’s SO AESTHETIC AND FUN AND I LOVE IT!! #EndGameVideo — Rachel (@allaussieswift) January 12, 2018

Taylors best look in the video is her 2 seconds in the blue fluffy jacket, fight me on it #EndGameVideo — KAT (@katgraceg7) January 12, 2018