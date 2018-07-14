Taylor Swift Becomes A 'Third Wheel' As Fans Get Engaged Right In Front Of Her

It’s a love story, baby, she said yes!
Taylor Swift posted a photo series Friday showing a proposal between two fans at a meet and greet at a Philadelphia show on Swift’s Reputation tour. The pop star, standing dead center between the two lovebirds, looks about as shocked as the bride-to-be.
“They walk into the meet and greet and he says ’We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour’ and then.....” Swift wrote on Instagram, followed by a whole bunch of heart-eyed cat emojis. (Partially referencing the couple’s pretty amazing cat-themed shirts, we’re guessing.) Swift then hashtagged the post, “#thirdwheel.”
The man, identified as Anthony, had been planning the Swift-centric proposal for more than a month and tweeting about his plans anonymously, according to People. Though he had previously tagged Swift in some tweets in an effort to get her attention, he said on Twitter Friday they were ultimately “picked at random” for the face-to-face with the pop star.
He and his fiancée, Stephanie, first met in Philadelphia during Swift’s Red Tour, and the singer has been a “huge part” of their relationship, he said.
“We were just two swifties that decided to attend a concert together in 2013,” Anthony tweeted on Monday. “We fell in love with each other and almost five years later, I’m going to ask her to marry me where it all started. She is my BEST FRIEND and the love of my life.”
Based on his tweets, it went even better than expected, with Swift herself calling Anthony a “baller” and the pair “incredible.”
Best wishes to the couple!