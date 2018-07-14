Taylor Swift Becomes A 'Third Wheel' As Fans Get Engaged Right In Front Of Her

It’s a love story, baby, she said yes!

Taylor Swift posted a photo series Friday showing a proposal between two fans at a meet and greet at a Philadelphia show on Swift’s Reputation tour. The pop star, standing dead center between the two lovebirds, looks about as shocked as the bride-to-be.

“They walk into the meet and greet and he says ’We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour’ and then.....” Swift wrote on Instagram, followed by a whole bunch of heart-eyed cat emojis. (Partially referencing the couple’s pretty amazing cat-themed shirts, we’re guessing.) Swift then hashtagged the post, “#thirdwheel.”

"And our pieces fall, right into place"



They did take a picture with me on a knee, but it's not posted so hopefully we get that! #RepTourPhilly #Reptourphillyproposal @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/wmJtPoOlwS — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 14, 2018

The man, identified as Anthony, had been planning the Swift-centric proposal for more than a month and tweeting about his plans anonymously, according to People. Though he had previously tagged Swift in some tweets in an effort to get her attention, he said on Twitter Friday they were ultimately “picked at random” for the face-to-face with the pop star.

He and his fiancée, Stephanie, first met in Philadelphia during Swift’s Red Tour, and the singer has been a “huge part” of their relationship, he said.

Our love story started at a RED TOUR show in Philadelphia back in 2013. Taylor Swift is a huge part of our relationship. Nothing would make this proposal more special than having her there! #ReputationTourPhillyProposal — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) June 3, 2018

“We were just two swifties that decided to attend a concert together in 2013,” Anthony tweeted on Monday. “We fell in love with each other and almost five years later, I’m going to ask her to marry me where it all started. She is my BEST FRIEND and the love of my life.”

Based on his tweets, it went even better than expected, with Swift herself calling Anthony a “baller” and the pair “incredible.”

She called me a baller and said that she is never surprised. She also said we were incredible and to go get married!!!! IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?! #repTourPhilly #Reptourphillyproposal #RepRoom @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 13, 2018