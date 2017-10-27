Taylor Swift Goes Full Bionic Woman In 'Ready For It' Music Video

Scarlett Johansson can’t come to the phone right now, because Taylor Swift just stole her gig. And it didn’t even really belong to her anyway.

The pop star released the second music video of her “Reputation” era at midnight on Friday for the single “Ready For It,” a thumping anthem from her upcoming album that’s rumored to be about her new boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, who’s helmed five of Swift’s previous videos, the sci-fi mini-movie finds the singer donning a nude bionic bodysuit à la “Ghost in the Shell,” as she’s imprisoned by her hooded alter ego in a dystopian future.

It’s all very off-brand “Blade Runner” with a “Terminator” twist, as both version of Swift are revealed to be robots.

Swift teased the video’s release earlier this week, offering snippets to whet fans’ appetites before serving us all with the main course.

Many fans have drawn comparisons to one of Swift’s most celebrated music videos, “Bad Blood,” which also features the singer flexing her action chops as she battled Katy Perry Selena Gomez.

READY FOR IT IS LIKE BAD BLOOD 2.0 BUT TAYLOR DOESN'T NEED ANYONE SHE ONLY NEEDS HERSELF #ReadyForItMusicVideo — joanna (@GUKGUNS) October 27, 2017

...Ready For It feels like the sequel to Bad Blood. — abel (@hisnameisabel) October 27, 2017

Others have noted similarities to poses the singer strikes in the “Out of the Woods” music video. Maybe all those Taylor Swifts from “Look What You Made Me Do” are up to something?