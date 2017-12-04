Taylor Swift Is A Goth Gatsby Fantasy On British Vogue Cover

While the music of Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” era hasn’t disappointed, her aesthetic has been something of a mixed bag.

In the handful of public appearances Swift has made since the album’s release, she’s skimped on the fashion statements, confusing us all with oversized bedazzled sweatshirts, bangs and more bangs.

Thankfully, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer turned up the volume to cover British Vogue’s January issue in all her vampy glory. The headline says it all: “Taylor Remade.”

Swift gave her fans a peek at the cover shot by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott on social media on Monday. The pop star pairs a Saint Laurent minidress by Anthony Vaccarello ― straight off the Paris runway, by the way ― with a dark lip and smoky eye.

British Vogue

As for her blonde locks, imagine if an extra on the set of Baz Luhrmann’s “Great Gatsby” got halfway through hair and makeup only to be stopped mid-hair curl.

The issue, available on Friday, will feature a 12-page shoot with Swift styled by British Vogue’s new editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

“Thank you @edward_enninful and @mertalas for your passion, spirit, and contagious laughter on set,” Swift wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Mert and Marcus took these photos for @britishvogue and my album photos for reputation, and it’s been such a bonding experience working together so closely and talking so much about what we wanted to make. It’s been a while since I’ve done a magazine cover. I’m really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people.”