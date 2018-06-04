Taylor Swift Is Building A Giant Wall Around Her Beverly Hills Home

Taylor Swift wants her home to be left alone, so she’s taking a cue from President Donald Trump and building a wall. Though this wall seems like it’s actually needed.

Swift’s Beverly Hills home currently features a surrounding seven-foot wall, but now, according to building documents acquired by TMZ, she’s adding a 12- to 14-foot inner wall, too. The second will serve to “improve security and privacy on the subject property due to multiple attempts by people to enter the property over the existing, lower perimeter wall.”

The Grammy winner has been plagued in recent months by stalkers trying to get into her multiple residences. In April, a man wearing a mask and gloves was arrested outside Swift’s Beverly Hills mansion. Police searched the man’s car and found a knife, rope and ammunition.