The lead single off Swift’s upcoming sixth studio album, aptly entitled “Reputation,” targets everyone who has ever shaded Swift or disparaged her in a public forum, (“I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined / I check it once, then I check it twice,” she sings). And the visuals Swift chose to accompany her polarizing lyrics are pretty loaded.

She pokes fun at herself throughout, reclaiming the snake imagery that was sent her way after Snapgate, addressing criticism that she often positions herself as a victim, as well as her”squad” army of tall, thin, modelesque women. She wasn’t kidding about the “old Taylor” being dead, either, because the several iterations of the pop star that show up toward the end of the video are all cast off by the new one.

So, because we’re petty as hell, we’ve gathered all the slights made in the video for your reading pleasure:

There’s a tombstone dedicated to Swift’s pseudonym, Nils Sjoberg. Sjoberg was the name she used to write Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s song “This Is What You Came For.”