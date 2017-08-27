Taylor Swifts Of Past And Present Collide In 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video

To those brave souls who soldiered through Katy Perry’s cringeworthy MTV Video Music Awards opening just to watch the new Taylor Swift music video: Was it worth it?

Refusing to let literally anything go, the singer debuted the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video at the ceremony on Sunday night with some possible targets of the song’s chorus in the building (Perry, ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris) and the others (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West) tuning in at home. Just kidding, Kimye was definitely watching the “Game of Thrones” finale.

The video opens with a gravestone reading “Here Lies Taylor Swift’s Reputation,” as a zombie Swift climbs out of the ground. But that was only the primer for the main course featuring Taylors of yesteryear bickering with each other about always playing the victim, pretending to be surprised and just generally being annoying.

This darker vibe skews closer to Swift’s most recent musical release, “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” with Zayn Malik, than her last album “1989,” which went on to win the Grammy for Album Of The Year.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is the lead single off Swift’s forthcoming sixth studio album, titled “Reputation,” which she announced in an undeniably compelling fashion earlier this week. After going dark on social media, the 27-year-old teased the reveal with videos of a slithering snake ― toying with the public’s unflattering perception of her ― before dropping the album title, cover and release date in full.

Upon the songs’ release Thursday night, “Look What You Made Me Do” immediately polarized the internet with some arguing that Swift was up to her same old tricks, i.e. playing the victim card, holding onto grudges without delivering a bop-worthy chorus and others praising Swift’s edgier, less conventional direction.