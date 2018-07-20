Taylor Swift, James Corden To Star In 'Cats' Movie Musical

Dave Hogan/TAS18 via Getty Images Taylor Swift, showing theatrical flair at Wembley Stadium recently, is about to go full Broadway in a film version of "Cats."

Taylor Swift has a new pet project.

The pop giant is set to star in a film version of the Broadway musical “Cats,” Deadline reported Friday.

And she’s got some formidable feline companionship in James Corden, Jennifer Hudson and Ian McKellen, the showbiz outlet noted.

“Cats” revolves around a tribe of cats with solid vocal chops. It’s one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history.

Tom Hooper (“Les Miserables”) is directing the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage evergreen, and it’s expected to begin shooting later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Let the memory live again.

Swift’s own real-life cats, Olivia and Meredith, made news recently with a cameo in “Deadpool 2.” A photo of the two felines appeared on a T-shirt worn by the film’s star Ryan Reynolds in character.