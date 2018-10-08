The Long, Frustrating Road To Taylor Swift's Political Endgame

“Do not accept the blame others will try to place on you,” Swift wrote in the accompanying interview. “You should not be blamed for waiting 15 minutes or 15 days or 15 years to report sexual assault or harassment, or for the outcome of what happens to a person after he or she makes the choice to sexually harass or assault you.”

Since then, Swift has made her support for other progressive causes, ones that haven’t immediately touched her own life, apparent. In March, the pop star announced she’d made a donation to the March for Our Lives campaign against gun violence, led by teen activists who survived the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. She advocated to “support gun reform” in the caption of an Instagram post about her donation to the cause, her first comment on the issue.

At a concert months later, she also celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month by sending “love” and “respect” to her queer fans with a heartfelt speech while wearing a rainbow dress.

“It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any sense, in any situation,” she told the crowd. “But it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love, when you know that that might be met with adversity from society.”

Here was a Swift we hadn’t seen before. She was taking stands on issues that might’ve alienated the conservative base who helped launch her country career all those years ago.