Taylor Swift Marks Pride Month With Heartfelt Concert Speech

Taylor Swift took a moment to honor LGBTQ Pride Month during a weekend stop on her Reputation tour.

The pop superstar briefly paused her June 2 show at Chicago’s Soldier Field to deliver a heartfelt speech praising members of the queer community for their courage.

“It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any situation,” Swift told the crowd. “But it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society.”

She continued, “This month, and every month, I want to send my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify.”

Check out Swift’s full speech in the video below.

Before segueing into her hit “Delicate,” Swift added, “I want to send my love and respect to everybody who hasn’t felt comfortable enough to come out yet ... and may you do that on your own time and may we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally, and no one has to be afraid to be vulnerable and say how they feel.”

Fans also pointed to Swift’s sequined, rainbow-printed dress that she’s worn on tour as an extra nod of affirmation.

John Shearer/TAS18 via Getty Images Taylor Swift (far right) with Charli XCX and Camila Cabello on June 1 in Chicago.

Needless to say, Swift’s fans applauded their idol’s remarks.

Taylor Swift always looks amazing when wearing a rainbow outfit! pic.twitter.com/NlDsGORA0b — Taylor Swift Updates (@TheTSwiftUpdate) June 3, 2018

.@taylorswift13 had a speech tonight in Chicago about pride month that damn near made me cry.



Look it up.



Proud. — David Cook (@davidcookmusic) June 3, 2018

Taylor Swift giving a speech about pride in front of a stadium of 50,000+ people?? I love that song — Jade Marie (@tsholyground) June 3, 2018

So this amazing lady next to us decided to take a photo of me and @DavidAAnderlik while @taylorswift13 was talking about LGBT rights and pride month, then she asked for my number and texted me this photo. Thank you random lady, thank you. @taylornation13 #RepTourChicago pic.twitter.com/c2VSEfYxYK — JRDS | I MET TAYLOR RIP ME (@JRDS_Official) June 4, 2018

Swift has been earning rave reviews for her new tour, which heads to England and Ireland this week before returning to the U.S. June 30.

Rolling Stone called the show Swift’s “most astounding tour yet,” noting, “No pop star goes to such absurd extremes to avoid repeating herself, even when repeating herself would be more than good enough.”