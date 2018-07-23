Taylor Swift Sends Sweet Birthday Cake Wish To Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift was busy entertaining the masses at MetLife Stadium over the weekend ― but not too busy to send a birthday cake on Instagram to “best friend” Selena Gomez, who was celebrating the big 2-6 on Sunday.

The “Shake It Off” singer included a snap of the cake with the greeting written in frosting: “Gomez or go home.”

Swift posed the rhetorical question of whether distance would stop her from “celebrating my best friend’s bday” and answered with a lyric from the Gomez song, “Hands To Myself,” “Entertainment Tonight” reported.

Instagram

We really want to believe Swift baked the cake herself, but why bake a cake for someone who isn’t there? And we weren’t alone asking the question.

Perhaps the mysteries of Swift and Gomez’s friendship are too deep to solve here, but there’s no question the two remember each other’s birthdays.

In celebration of Swift’s 28th birthday on Dec. 13, Gomez posted a video of the two mugging for the camera. “I’m glad you were born,” Gomez wrote.

Awwww.

Hug it out, you two!