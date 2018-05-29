Taylor Swift Told To Shower By Cheeky Interviewer And Fans React

A bit of dry British humor on a muggy day did not amuse some Taylor Swift fans.
BBC Radio 1′s Greg James lightheartedly told the pop superstar “I think you need to have a shower now” after she performed at the The Biggest Weekend festival in Swansea, Wales on Sunday.
A sweaty Swift, who sang an energetic six-song set in high humidity, appeared to take the comment in stride.
“I agree,” she said. “And I”m not offended that you said that. There’s a lot going on and none of it’s good here.”
Some of her fans did not appear to shake it off so easily, prompting the interviewer to share on Twitter that Swift “has a great sense of humor” and they had a pleasant follow-up chat.
Here’s a sampling of negative comments. Look what you made them do, Greg James.