Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Just Broke All The Records

Taylor Swift continues to just shake off the criticism ... thanks, in part, to some serious success.

Swift managed to pretty much break all the records with her latest single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” The song, which was released late Thursday night, and the video, released in full Sunday at the MTV VMAs, smashed records for both streaming listens and views in just 24 hours.

On Spotify, “LWYMMD” was streamed 10,129,087 times in its first day on the service — giving her not only the biggest day-one streams, but also the biggest streaming day for a single track in Spotify history.

Over on Vevo, she broke her previous record ― 20 million views in 24 hours for “Bad Blood” ― with more than 27 million views for “LWYMMD,” with six hours still remaining in the time period.

In less than 24 hours, it set the record for YouTube’s most-viewed music video in a 24-hour period in 2017, with more than 28 million views. (It’d need to surpass 38.9 million to beat the total one-day record.) Even the single’s lyric video notched more than 19 million views in its first day, which a YouTube representative was the one-day record for a video of that type.

Estimates for the single sales top 500,000, according to Billboard, marking the biggest week since Adele’s “Hello.”

Swift faced some backlash with the release of the “LWYMMD,” which some called petty since it alludes to her various “feuds” with celebrities like Kanye West and Katy Perry. The accompanying video, which some feared would rip off Beyoncé’s 2016 visual album, “Lemonade,” after its teaser was released, was similarly polarizing.

Still, the fans are clearly loving it. Video director Joseph Kahn tweeted a message about hard work, hinting that the early success is a testament to Swift’s savvy.

No matter how many people mock you, talent and hard work fucking wins.



The end. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 28, 2017

No doubt, she’s laughing all the way to the bank.