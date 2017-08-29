ENTERTAINMENT
Taylor Swift's Tumblr Likes Shed Some Light On All Those Fan Theories

The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now, but she might be speaking through social media likes.
Taylor Swift’s Tumblr is a primary destination for loyal Swifties, so it’s natural for them to pay extra attention to what the pop star chooses to share and do on that platform. Especially this week.

Swift’s fans went wild over the record-breaking release of the first single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” off her upcoming album, “Reputation.” But they went even wilder over the release of the accompanying music video, rife with allusions to her public feuds with everyone from Katy Perry and Kanye West to the music streaming business. 

Since the full video’s release on Sunday at the MTV VMAs, fans have been busy speculating on every possible allusion. Meanwhile, Swift has been pretty generous with her Tumblr likes, potentially shedding some light on the theories floating around. 

Here are just a few of the posts Swift’s official account has liked since her video’s release:

Yes, she came for Kimye. 

http://heldyourpride.tumblr.com/post/164697391333/whenyoureyoungyoujust-run-im-crying

The cats mean something. 

http://5sostastic.tumblr.com/post/164695897755/5sostastic-it-couldnt-be-without-cats-could

There was a single dollar in the tub. 

http://hoiyground.tumblr.com/post/164692413656/taylorswifft-the-single-dollar-in-the-bathtub

She knows who her real friends are. 

http://rippedupjeanss.tumblr.com/post/164697790923/idreamofkitty-longlive-swifties-friends

LWYMMD is for the fans and the haters. 

http://theplayfullconversationstarts.tumblr.com/post/164704710580/lskbe-i-love-how-this-music-video-is-literally

Did you miss that Stream Co. ticker

http://seeyouinnashville.tumblr.com/post/164696605835/thetaylorswiftarmy-thetaylorswiftarmy

The media should take note, too. 

https://surprisedswiftt.tumblr.com/post/164695901161/silent-screamswildest-dreams-taylor-reading-all

She herself is the 13th snake. 

http://weplaydumbb.tumblr.com/post/164713780795/lost-in-taysland-chest-of-wishes-so-i-counted

She’s tends to her grudges like little pets. 

http://iknowplaces-runandhide.tumblr.com/post/164692611419/she-didnt-forget-a-single-fucking-insult-over

She DGAF. 

http://abbeyejo.tumblr.com/post/164705414271/abbeyejo-2006-im-taylor-i-write-and-sing
