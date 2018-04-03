Taylor Swift Stalker Gets 10 Years' Probation

A man who violated a restraining order and threatened to kill Taylor Swift was sentenced to 10 years’ probation on Monday, according to news reports.

Frank Andrew Hoover, who pleaded guilty to defying the lifetime protective order, will be monitored by GPS surveillance for at least a year, and must keep at least a mile away from the singer and her family, TMZ reported. He also has to give up any firearms and undergo psychological and drug testing.

Austin Police Department Frank Andrew Hoover

Hoover, under a lifetime restraining order issued in Kansas, was arrested in November 2016 while following Swift to the airport after a concert in Austin, Texas. Around the same time, he sent emails to her father, Scott Swift, according to E! News, which cited court documents.

In January, news sites reported that Hoover faced new charges because the emails contained death threats against the singer and her family. According to the indictment, Hoover wrote: “enjoy the brain aneurysms and death.”

“Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can’t stand that virus shit your daughter spread,” Hoover wrote.