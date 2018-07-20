Taylor Swift may have started her career as a country music sweetheart, but over the years, everything has changed.

When Swift first gained popularity around 2006, she had a penchant for pairing cowboy boots with dresses. Then, came the “Love Story” days of princess-like gowns on the red carpet, followed by a whole lot of sequins and the era of her “red lip classic thing that you like.” Around 2011, the “Delicate” singer was a little more experimental with her style, trying out structured separates and dresses with a sexier edge.

In 2012 (the year she officially began her transition into pop music with “Red”), she landed her first (of many) Vogue covers, on which she debuted a sleek new hairstyle, complete with Anna Wintour-esque fringe. The magazine called it “a cool new look for America’s sweetheart.”

Since then, Swift has continued to experiment with style (and beauty ― remember her bleached locks?), but she still has a soft spot for sparkly things. Oh, and she loves her some short shorts.

Until we get to see her channeling Meredith Gray and Olivia Benson (her cats, not the TV characters) take a look back at the star’s stunning transformation through the years, from country darling to bona fide pop superstar: