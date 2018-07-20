STYLE & BEAUTY
Taylor Swift's Fashion Evolution, From Prom Dresses To Vogue Covers

Big reputation, bigger closet.
By Julia Brucculieri
Taylor Swift may have started her career as a country music sweetheart, but over the years, everything has changed

Earlier this week, it was announced that Swift is set to star in the movie-musical adaptation of “Cats,” which seems fitting, considering how much she loves her feline friends. Now her foray into films (“Valentine’s Day” doesn’t count) will launch yet another phase of the singer’s ever-evolving style. 

When Swift first gained popularity around 2006, she had a penchant for pairing cowboy boots with dresses. Then, came the “Love Story” days of princess-like gowns on the red carpet, followed by a whole lot of sequins and the era of her “red lip classic thing that you like.” Around 2011, the “Delicate” singer was a little more experimental with her style, trying out structured separates and dresses with a sexier edge.

In 2012 (the year she officially began her transition into pop music with “Red”), she landed her first (of many) Vogue covers, on which she debuted a sleek new hairstyle, complete with Anna Wintour-esque fringe. The magazine called it “a cool new look for America’s sweetheart.”

Since then, Swift has continued to experiment with style (and beauty ― remember her bleached locks?), but she still has a soft spot for sparkly things. Oh, and she loves her some short shorts.

Until we get to see her channeling Meredith Gray and Olivia Benson (her cats, not the TV characters) take a look back at the star’s stunning transformation through the years, from country darling to bona fide pop superstar:

  • 2006
    At the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 23, 2006, in Las Vegas.
    Michael Buckner via Getty Images
  • 2006
    At the 40th Annual CMA Awards&nbsp;in Nashville.&nbsp;
    Rick Diamond via Getty Images
  • 2007
    At the 2007 CMT Music Awards in Nashville.&nbsp;
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • 2007
    At the Academy of Country Music New Artists' Party for a Cause on May 14, 2007, in Las Vegas.
    Ethan Miller via Getty Images
  • 2007
    At the 41st Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 7, 2007, in Nashville.
    Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
  • 2008
    At&nbsp;the 50th Annual Grammy Awards on&nbsp; Feb.&nbsp;10, 2008, in Los Angeles.
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
  • 2008
    At the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7, 2008.
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
  • 2008
    Performing during the 42nd Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 12, 2008, in Nashville.
    Rick Diamond via Getty Images
  • 2008
    At the&nbsp;42nd Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 12, 2008, in Nashville.
    Ed Rode via Getty Images
  • 2008
    At the 2008 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on Nov. 23, 2008 in Los Angeles.
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • 2009
    At the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles.
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • 2009
    At the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 5, 2009, in Las Vegas.
    Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
  • 2009
    Performing&nbsp;on NBC's "Today" on May 29, 2009, in New York City.
    Bryan Bedder via Getty Images
  • 2009
    At&nbsp;the 2009 CMT Music Awards on June 16, 2009, in Nashville.
    Tony R. Phipps via Getty Images
  • 2009
    At&nbsp;the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City.&nbsp;
    PA Images via Getty Images
  • 2010
    At the 2010 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2010, in Los Angeles.
    Kevin Mazur/AMA2010 via Getty Images
  • 2010
    At the&nbsp;Los Angeles premiere of "Easy A" held at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Sept. 13, 2010.
    Christian JENTZ via Getty Images
  • 2010
    At&nbsp;the Roberto Cavalli fashion show on Sept. 27, 2010, in Milan.
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
  • 2010
    Onstage prior to her live performance for JetBlue Airways at JFK Airport on Oct. 27, 2010 in New York City.&nbsp;
    Jemal Countess via Getty Images
  • 2010
    At a dinner for Roberto Cavalli's 40th anniversary on Sept. 29, 2010 at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris.&nbsp;
    AFP via Getty Images
  • 2011
    At&nbsp;the Wonderstruck fragrance launch on Oct. 28, 2011.&nbsp;
    Royce DeGrie via Getty Images
  • 2011
    At&nbsp;the annual Nashville Symphony Ball on Dec. 10, 2011, in Nashville.
    Royce DeGrie via Getty Images
  • 2012
    At&nbsp;the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles.
    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
  • 2012
    At "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno" on Feb. 20, 2012.&nbsp;
    NBC via Getty Images
  • 2012
    At the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 1, 2012, in Las Vegas.
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
  • 2013
    At&nbsp;the Brit Awards on Feb. 20, 2013, in London, England.
    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
  • 2013
    At the 2013 Billboard Music Awards on May 19, 2013, in Las Vegas.
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
  • 2013
    At the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan.13, 2013, in Beverly Hills.
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • 2013
    At&nbsp;the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards&nbsp;on&nbsp;Aug. 25, 2013, in New York City.
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • 2014
    At&nbsp;the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 12, 2014.
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    At the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 12, 2014.

