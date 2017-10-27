Twitter users did not hesitate to share their disdain for Taylor Swift’s “Ghost In The Shell”-esque music video for the single “Ready For It.”

The video for the song on Swift’s “Reputation” album dropped at midnight on Friday and has since been sparking controversy, specifically because of a scene in which Swift is rocking a nude bionic bodysuit, similar to the look Scarlett Johansson had in the contentious film “Ghost in the Shell.”

“Ghost in the Shell” was panned by critics after Johansson was cast in the role of Major Motoko Kusanagi, or “The Major,” who was originally a Japanese character in the anime and manga series on which the movie was based. The whitewashing didn’t bode well then, so, naturally, Swift being potentially inspired by the problematic film is ... an issue for some.

Here’s what tweeters had to say:

wow Taylor is the world's only fan of White Ghost In The Shell — Molly Lambert (@mollylambert) October 27, 2017

Can you believe both Asian actress Scarlett Johansson & Asian singer Taylor Swift gave us 2 versions of Ghost in the Shell? God bless Asians pic.twitter.com/vkSi2fdnjn — 👻Jamal-O'Lantern 🎃 (@reggiegotlag) October 27, 2017

do u think taylor watched the ghost in the shell reboot and was like 'this is that shit I was talking about!' — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) October 27, 2017

ITS LITERALLY GHOST IN THE SHELL IM NOT KIDDING pic.twitter.com/I5mmy5Zq6O — j (@lsIandbreeze) October 23, 2017

no one asked for a ghost in the shell sequel pic.twitter.com/9ZmcR055dr — willa (@eviIbag) October 27, 2017

Taylor Swift, watching 2017's "classic" film Ghost in the Shell: "This. This is me." pic.twitter.com/PopqUZ3Z8N — Inferno313 (@Inferno313) October 27, 2017

Taylor’s somehow found a way to re-re-appropriate Ghost in the Shell — K (@AlsoPurple) October 27, 2017

is the new taylor swift music video a homage to ghost in the shell? or is joseph khan stealing concepts again? pic.twitter.com/qKWcqYNEg2 — malek (@witnessinner) October 26, 2017