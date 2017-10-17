T’Challa / Black Panther or Probably the Most Badass Marvel Superhero So Far

Forget about Batman or Iron Man because we are about to break inside the Black Panther’s era

T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is the heir of the Wakanda empire, an African fictional country famous for its incredible deposits of Vibranium, the same metal used by the American scientists to create Captain America’s signature shield.

Returned to his homeland after his father was killed, the new superhero finds out that not everyone agrees with his appointment as the new King of Wakanda.

Although we are not yet very familiar with the story, Lupita Nyong’o revealed some intriguing details at the last year’s Comic Con:

“The story of the Black Panther is… Am I allowed to say this? Black Panther’s reign is being threatened by two enemies who become allies and the Black Panther is being assisted by the CIA and Dora Milaje to defeat them.”

Meanwhile, Andy Serkis portrays one of the bad guys, known as Ulysses Klaue and he is like the Batman’s Joker or Superman’s Lex Luthor.

If you’re not familiar with the character, we’d like to remind you Klaue had a brief cameo in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when one of his arms was severed.

According to the comic books, the character will replace the missing arm with an ultra-sonic weapon and will change his name into “Klaw”.

T’challa/Black Panther was created by the ‘comic books father’ Stan Lee back in 1966

He is the first black superhero in the history of Marvel, created long before Falcon, Luke Cage or even Green Lantern.

The new trailer features a very “engaged” and ambitious T’Challa, confident and even arrogant at certain times.

The fact that he is super wealthy is definitely a plus, but the character also comes with this really prominent personality.

So far, from what I have noticed, the Black Panther has Tony Stark’s charisma and Batman’s brutality, which in my personal opinion is a lethal cocktail.