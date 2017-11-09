T.D. Jakes talks with Ryan J. Bruce on New Book ‘SOAR!’ and Black Leadership in America

Dallas Bishop dishes on how he plans to empower the next generation with his latest book on Entrepreneurship

Last week, I had the chance to speak with Bishop T.D. Jakes. We engaged in what was around a half-hour Phone Call where we discussed all things concerning his brand new book ‘SOAR!: Build Your Vision From The Ground Up’ - which tackles the timely subject of Entrepreneurship. Other topics addressed during the interview included Black Leadership in America, the Millennial Generation, Racial Injustice and more. We agreed, we disagreed, we laughed and I learnt. Ultimately, Jakes and I engaged in what I believe was a healthy, empowering and educational dialogue. Read our conversation below:

*phone call connects*

TD Jakes (TDJ): Hello, Ryan?

Ryan J Bruce (RJB): Bishop Jakes! How are you?

TDJ: I’m fine thank you, how are you doing today?

RJB: I’m doing very well thanks, it’s great to speak with you!

I wanna get right into it. We’re talking about the new book ‘SOAR!: Build Your Vision From The Ground Up’. Now, you’ve written over 40 books over your career as an Author. So I guess my first question would be, why write another book? Why tackle entrepreneurialism? And why now?

TDJ: Well, I think that’s an interesting question. I think that there is a real need in under-served communities to talk about entrepreneurship. I was raised in a house of Entrepreneurs, I’ve owned my own For-Profit Businesses for a number of years. So although I’m known more for Preaching, I’ve owned my own businesses for a long time, and I see a lot of people struggling all over the world waiting for a job that’s not coming. I wanted to have some conversations to provide some options for people to see the gifts that God has given them as an answer to prayer, and then the entrepreneurship as an opportunity for them to evolve beyond some of the struggles that I see perpetuating themselves in under-served communities.

RJB: Just off the back of that, there are so many books out there already on the subject of entrepreneurship and success in business - and so what perspective do you feel you were able to provide on this issue that perhaps others cannot?

TDJ: Well, I think there is the uniqueness of my world-view from a faith perspective. Additionally, one of the things that is a real problem here (referring to the U.S.) is access to capital for start-up businesses. So when I say ‘build it from the ground up’, I’m talking primarily to people who have big dreams and small resources.

RJB: Touching on something you mentioned earlier - you spoke about the fact that you grew up in a home of Entrepreneurs and you mention it quite vividly in the book also (about your Father and Mother both having an entrepreneurial background). Many of us know you as a Pastor, but a lot don’t know your history as an Entrepreneur. Talk us through that a little.

TDJ: Well, TDJ Enterprises is a For-Profit Business that I’ve owned - and I owned it before The Potter’s House (his Church) was ever established. We are primarily an Entertainment Company, but we have also done some marketing for other entities over the years. So we’ve dabbled in marketing a little bit, and we also travel with Stage Plays and own a Gospel Record Label and have launched a few Gospel Artists over the years. Ultimately, we entered into a contract with Sony Pictures which we’ve had for the last 10 years or so - and we’ve released several Films grossing over $500million at the Box Office. ’Jumping The Broom’, ‘Heaven is For Real’, we did Whitney Houston’s last Movie ‘Sparkle’, we did ‘Not Easily Broken’, we did quite a few.

RJB: Being an Entrepreneur for so long - I have to ask, has being TD Jakes ‘The Pastor’ been an obstacle for TD Jakes ‘The Businessman’?

TDJ: Not at all. It really hasn’t been a problem. Primarily, our Films have been Faith & Family Films, but I think People took a while to understand who I am and what I bring to the table. It’s only a problem when people try to fit you into their box - and one of the things that is very important is that you be yourself and you be true to your core and who you are as an individual, rather than seeking approval or acceptance from other people. You have to bring the gifts that you have to the table. If I were an Architect, I could bring that to the table - but I’m not an Architect. You have to give an account for what God has given you - that’s the only thing you can give back.

And then from a spiritual perspective, this idea is not new. I mean, Jesus surrounded himself with business people. He picked 12 Disciples and none of them were Rabbis. They became Preachers, but they were Business People - a Tax Collector, a Physician. Paul was a Tentmaker, he met Aquila and Priscilla because they shared the same occupational interest. So it’s not really a new idea, it’s just me being me.

RJB: There’s a few key pointers you mentioned in the book. I wanna go through them very quickly, starting with the first 2; ‘Dream Your Destination’ and ‘Build Your Wings’. Talk us through these. What does that look like?

TDJ: Well, a lot of people see the business as a destination. Their goal in life is to own their own business - and I don’t see owning a business as a destination, I craft it as transportation. What are you trying to do? Is it to hand over the legacy to your children? Is it to build a business to later sell it off? Because until you know what you’re going to do with it, that drastically affects how you build the business. So, you know, everything for me is about purpose. It’s not about profit. It’s about purpose. So when I start talking about ‘dreaming your destination’ - what purpose does the business serve? What it is you’re trying to do has a lot to do with how you build the business, where you build the business, and whether you’re going to sell the business or not sell the business. I’m trying to get people to not just go into business so that they can say ‘I own a business’ - because, what does that mean? If you don’t have a goal in mind, then you’re not really doing anything with the business.

RJB: And the second point, ‘build your wings’. What does that mean?

TDJ: Well, it really means you’re not going to get it off the ground at first. As you know, The Wrights Brothers was the metaphor I used to talk about starting your own business (in the book). And I really talk about the fact that it doesn’t take off all at once. You have to build it, you have to find your wings, you have to figure out what works and what doesn’t work. The most successful businesses, according to the ones I’ve researched, are businesses that meet people’s needs. And so a lot of times you might have an interest in a business area that only you alone are interested in. So it may take a minute to build the wings up under you where your business becomes of value and service to other people. And then once you do that, you find what you are really fruitful at, you multiply that and become productive in that area.

RJB: You then go on to talk about ‘Clearing The Clouds’ and ‘Soaring To New Heights’.

TDJ: There’s going to be obstacles. There’s gonna be turbulence. Whenever an Airplane goes through the cloud barriers, there’s turbulence - and to understand that, especially in the early stages and sometimes even later in the flight (or in the business) there’s going to be turbulence. But don’t let the turbulence make you abort the mission. Just because you ran into turbulence it does not mean you can’t be effective, and it does not mean you are not in God’s will - that’s important to realise.

Let me interject this - this a little bit off topic. As I began to write the book, I began to realise that the same skill sets are necessary in starting a Church. You’re going to have turbulence. You’re going to have problems. You’re going to run into obstacles that won’t be easy. You have to have a certain business acumen to be effective in the Church. You’re going to need a building, you’re going to need facilities. Eventually, if it grows enough, you’re going to need staff. So more and more today, this notion of faith and business has to have an intersection in order for you to be as effective as you’d like to be.

RJB: One of the things you touch on in SOAR! is that when you’re getting ready to take flight, you can’t take everybody with you. I want to know from you, what does that look like? Because sometimes I feel, if not put in context, that type of rhetoric can encourage people to cut certain people off that have been a support system for them up until the point of their success. Give some context to that.

TDJ: Everybody does not want what you want. Everybody that loves you, that is part of your life, does not have to be a part of your business. You can’t take people with you that don’t want to go, or don’t have to the skill set to be able to go. One of the biggest mistakes a lot of people make is they hire their friends. You have to have more qualifications than just being my friend.

RJB: There is a quote in the book that says ‘Like building a plane, most Entrepreneurs start with pieces, parts and potentials’. I wanna get some insight from you as to what your personal ‘pieces, parts and potentials’ were and how you were able to identify them?

TDJ: You know, I like to write. I never thought about writing scripts or doing drafts for stories, or things like that. It was just something I’ve liked to do since I was a little boy, but it was just a piece laying there on the ground.

Everything I do has a message in it. And to me, doing Movies is just another way of conveying a message. So that’s another piece.

I’ve got a certain business acumen that I grew up with, but it was just a piece laying there until I began to put it all together. My Son writes music and can write scores, but that’s just a piece laying there, until you put it all together. If you back up and look at your life, you will find all the pieces around you - but if you don’t have the mentality to bring it together, then it won’t work for you.

A CEO doesn’t run a Company because he himself is everything that he needs. A CEO runs a Company because he knows the pieces to put together to make the Company functional.

RJB: Being an upcoming Entrepreneur myself, I want ask how you knew when you’d landed? Because I feel like throughout journey of being an Entrepreneur, you often times try a lot of different things before you find the right lane for success.

TDJ: I think it’s a combination of profitability determining sustainability. If something is not profitable, no matter how noble it is, it’s not sustainable. And the other thing is, even if it is profitable and sustainable, but it doesn’t give you a sense of purpose (which I believe is so important), then maybe it’s not for you. And so, that’s a pretty high bar to cross - to find something that is purposeful, profitable and sustainable. It takes a while. Many times they are one, but not the other two. To find all three, may take a little trial and error.

RJB: I feel there could be a budding Entrepreneur somewhere reading this interview who’s heard the typical inspirational words and stories for success in business - but still feel stuck because of maybe a lack of time, support, resources or other mandatory commitments. What can a person like that literally action today to get the ball rolling?

TDJ: Well, you know I’d tell them that almost all businesses start out not-for-profit (laughs). So, if you’re working a job and you have an interest in an area, take it up as a hobby and keep your job. Do it on the weekends, do it on the side - because sometimes when you start doing it part-time you find that you’re not as enamoured with it as you thought you were. So I don’t recommend that people quit their job and just jump into something that they have no background in. Test the waters. Get around other people who are doing what you think you’d like to do and see if that really fits you the way you imagine it - because imagining something and doing it are often two different things.

RJB: I love what you’re saying - and I want to fast forward a bit because I know we’re pressed for time. I watched your interview with Stephen Furtick at Elevation Church. One of the things you said during the dialogue, if I can quote you, was that the arguments going on in America right now boil down to a lack of opportunity. However looking at all that’s going on, I would argue that the real argument - especially for people of colour - runs deeper than that. For many, it seems to be more of an argument about the right to be treated as an equal human and being protected by the same constitutional rights as everyone else, than it is anything else.

TDJ: Maybe from an outsider’s perspective, that is true - and I’m not saying that that is not a problem. That is certainly a problem, but that is not the only problem. One of the great problems we’re having over here is Education, what area you live in, what the quality of the Schools are like. In the poor neighbourhoods they don’t put quality Schools, so people get trapped - they can’t see how to get out. Sometimes they can’t afford to send their kids to the kinds of Schools that they need to - or even to afford Babysitters so that their kids are not running the streets. Thirdly, one of the great problems over here is the Criminal Justice System - and our Criminal Justice System works the best when you can afford good Attorneys. But when you have to work with a Court-appointed Attorney, you’re a lot more likely to end up incarcerated.

So to minimise what you’re talking about to Racial Prejudice and Police Brutality, yes that’s a problem - but that’s not the only problem in our Communities right now. We have an ageing population of people who can’t get a job. We have communities of people who have not completed their degree or don’t have an education. The Education System has changed. It used to be that you could get a blue collar job in America and make a lot of money. Today, everything is done with technology. It’s not just having a degree, it’s having a degree in an area where there is a demand. So, it’s not either/or, it’s and/with. What you’re talking about is a problem. What I’m talking about is a problem. One doesn’t cancel out the other.

RJB: Staying on that same subject - from a Millennial perspective, there seems to be a rising distrust in ‘Black Leadership’ as a result of some’s perceived reluctancy to be vocal and direct regarding some of the issues you just mentioned (Police Brutality, Racial Injustice). As a Black Leader in America, what do you feel your role is in all of that?

TDJ: First of all, I’m not sure that I agree with the assumption that all Millennials distrust their Leaders. It is their turn to lead. You have ‘Black Lives Matter’ and other groups that are developing their own forms and styles of leadership. One of the great things about this Country is that you have options. I’m not sure that there is going to be any one Leader that leads all People because we came out of our Mothers as the same Color. We’re not monolithic and Millennials are not monolithic, and Black People are not monolithic.

My job is to bring my gifts to the table and lead in the areas that I’m gifted and yield in the areas that I’m not. I can’t be a one-size-fits-all and be everything to everybody, but I can contribute on my level. But this notion that there’s going to be one or two people that rise up and lead 40million Black People in America is not likely.

RJB: Coming back to the book SOAR!, it’s out now. What’s next for TD Jakes?

TDJ: I hope a very long vacation! (we both laugh). That’s what I’d hope for.

Really at this point in my life seriously, I’m not so much interested in climbing mountains. I’m really more interested in empowering the next generation - and handing them the torch and helping them wherever I can. Because I really do believe that it is the younger generation’s turn after that - and the best thing for us to do is encourage them and help them and provide whatever we can. But most of the great reformations in the world happened amongst people before they were 40 - whether you’re talking about Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. King or Jesus Christ. It was the younger generation that ushered it in, I’m 60 years old (RJB laughs) - you’re what’s next.

RJB: Bishop! Thank you so much for your time. I really appreciate it!

TDJ: No, thank you for covering the book - I appreciate it.

RJB: Wishing you all the best with the new release, the next movie and everything else.

TDJ: Thank you man, God bless you!

‘SOAR!’ is available to purchase now on Amazon and all other Major Book Stores.