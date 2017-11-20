TDOR: Who’s killing us?

Click on any of the text below to see the piece.
Every year Transgender Day of Remembrance comes around and every year the murder rate of transgender people rises. Each year I struggle with how to convey the pain and anger I feel to see my trans family being slaughtered. These aren’t disposable citizens but law enforcement and the media treat them as such. We must be outraged. This has to stop.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS