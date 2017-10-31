Today I’m sitting down with Ellery Adams, author of several cozy mystery series including her latest, The Secret, Book, & Scone Society. I recently had the pleasure of being part of her Advance Readers Team and read the book before it’s release.

I can honestly say that this is the best book I’ve had the pleasure of reading all year. With wonderfully developed characters who feel like friends, a cozy small town you can’t wait to visit, and a page turning mystery to be solved, this book has all the necessary ingredients for a great read. I was sad to finish it and end my time with four great ladies for now. But it’s going back in my TBR pile for a second read.

When a visiting businessman turns up dead, four women who spend their lives as loners come together to learn the truth about his death. Their time together requires them to do something they haven’t done in a long time, trust. But by divulging their secrets to each other, they learn to trust again and build the foundation for a wonderful friendship. Together they become an unstoppable team fighting for justice.

The characters are so well written they feel like close, personal friends. My only regret is that Miracle Springs is not a real place where I can read books, eat scones, and get to know these ladies better.

After falling in love with Miracle Springs and The Secret, Book, & Scone Society, I had to invite Ellery Adams to stop by for a visit.

TEA WITH ELLERY ADAMS

When did you first discover your love of mystery?

When I was growing up, my mom encouraged me to read mysteries. So loved them and started me on Encyclopedia Brown and Nancy Drew. When I was in high school, we started reading Agatha Christie and Ellery Queen together and talking about the books like we had our own mother/daughter book club. I owe my love of mysteries to her.

When did you decide to write your first book and what made you go for it?

I’d moved from my beloved North Carolina to Virginia. They’re border states, but Richmond was still markedly different to me from my small-town life in NC. I was really homesick. My husband was working all the time and I’d yet to make friends, so I got a job at Barnes and Nobel and just immersed myself in reading. I’d always wanted to be a professional writer, and I knew that this was my chance to give it a try, so my first book was a tribute to all that I loved and missed about the place I loved.

Are there any special rituals you have or places you go that inspire your writing?

I write from home. Home is my haven. I usually have at least one cat hanging out with me to serve as a support animal. One of my other cats only shows up when I print something and he will viciously attack the document while it’s being printed. Whenever I print a whole manuscript, I have to lock him in the bedroom to keep him from shredding it to bits! Otherwise, my rituals involve lots of coffee!

Where do your plot ideas come from?

Honestly, they just pop into my head. I wish there were two of me to write all the books I want to write. I am blessed in that I never run out of ideas.

What are you reading now?

I always have two books going at once. One in the car, an audiobook version of One of Us Is Lying by Karen McManus and the second is a paperback, The Great Reckoning by Louise Penny.

What’s in your TBR pile?

You don’t have enough time or space for me to list all the titles, but authors I routinely read include Alice Hoffman, Michael Connelly, Louise Penny, Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, Stephen King, and Kate Morton. Whenever they have a new release, I try to scoop it up. I cross genres with my reading, but my favorite genres are historical fiction, mystery/thriller, and Young Adult.

Who is your favorite detective character (book, tv, or movie) and why?

My favorite is, and always will be, Harry (Hieronymus Bosch), the police detective created by Michael Connelly. Bosch is smart, dogged, and flawed. He is such a real character to me that his actions and emotions practically bubble of the page.

Any advice for aspiring writers?

Don’t quit. Seriously, the writers who make it are the ones who kept going. Hundreds of thousands of people “have a book in their head.” That’s usually where it stays until you write on a regular basis. It doesn’t matter is what you write is totally imperfect as you go along. Just get it out and worry about editing it later. The more you repeat this process, the more self-editing you’ll do as you go. Anyone can be a writer with the right mix of discipline, determination, and a dose of crazy.

What would we find in your mug first thing in the morning? Tea? Coffee? Something else?

Coffee, coffee, and more coffee. I drink 3 cups a day and like it super hot. I also like tea and usually turn to that when I’m stressed or in need of comfort. I prefer unflavored black tea with a spoonful of raw sugar or organic honey, but every now and then, I’ll opt for something with a hint of orange or mango.

Where do you like to spend time with a good book?

Shoot, I always have a book handy. I read all over the house, bring books to appointments, and listen to one whenever I’m driving. But if I had to pick an ideal place, it would be in the sun, by the ocean, with a cold drink in my free hand.

If you were given an entirely free day, no responsibility or tasks, what would you spend the day doing?

I’d hike, eat twice the calories I’d burned on said hike, visit a bookstore or two, read, and eat some more. I’d round off the day with popcorn and a movie on the sofa with my family and all three cats. To some, that sounds like a boring day. To me? It’s heaven.

Any guilty pleasures?

Ha! Where to start? I have a crippling sweet tooth, I drink way too much coffee, I have a weakness for champagne, vintage Chanel handbags, and can get sucked into scrolling through pics on Instagram or looking at pins on Pinterest for hours.

Tell us about an item on your bucket list.

I’ve done extensive traveling, but mostly, before I had kids. The number one item on my bucket list right now is to take a family trip to London next summer. And yes, I want to have afternoon tea every day there!

Bio:

New York Times bestseller author, Ellery Adams, has written over thirty novels and can’t imagine spending a day away from the keyboard. Ms. Adams, a Native New Yorker, has had a lifelong love affair with stories, food, rescue animals, and large bodies of water. When not working on her next novel, she bakes, gardens, spoils her three cats, and wastes far too much time on Pinterest. She lives with her husband and two children (aka the Trolls) in central North Carolina

Links:

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/elleryadamswritesmysteries/

