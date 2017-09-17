Teach For America’s Houston T-shirt Sale

COMMON T-SHIRT PRICES

Let’s take a look at some of the common price ranges for t-shirts:

$10-$15

This is usually found in new brands who plan on going with the ‘cheap shirts’ approach or brands who have been around for a while and can afford huge bulk orders that allow them to sell their t-shirts for low costs and still get a good profit.

$16-$24

The unofficial average price range for the majority of t-shirt brands. Most brands you come across will have their tees at this price range whether they’re new or have been around for a while. Great profit margin if you can afford huge orders, good enough margin if you place small wholesale orders.

… Typically, retailers will take your product and sell it for 2x as much as they bought it for. [Emphasis added.]