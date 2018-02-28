Teacher In Custody After Firing Gun Inside Georgia High School, Police Say

A Georgia high school teacher is in custody after authorities say he barricaded himself inside an empty classroom and fired a handgun while students stood outside the door.

The shooting, which took place around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, led to a frantic lockdown at Dalton High School that resulted in only a minor ankle injury to a student as she was running down the halls, police said at a press conference.

Dalton police spokesman Bruce Frazier said the teacher, identified as social studies teacher Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, had locked himself inside of the room, refusing to allow students inside.

“When the principal put a key in the door to try to unlock the classroom, Mr. Davidson apparently fired a shot from a handgun through an exterior window of the classroom. It does not appear that it was aimed at anybody,” Frazier said.

UPDATE: The teacher is in custody. — Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) February 28, 2018

“Obviously at that point, [the principal] locked down the school, he called all the police in, the school resources in,” Frazier said at an earlier press conference.

There was a school resource officer present at the time of the incident, Frazier said, though the officer’s exact location wasn’t immediately known.

The teacher, who had been employed by the school since 2004, was taken into custody about 45 minutes later without further incident and is expected to face charges, Frazier said.

Frazier added that the news of gunfire at the school had “absolutely” left him rattled.

“It jacked up my blood pressure by several points,” he said of his response to hearing the news on a police scanner. “I’m really impressed by how our people responded.”

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters President Donald Trump last week met with survivors of this month's school shooting in Florida and suggested arming teachers and other faculty members to prevent such tragedies from happening again.

The frightening incident came the same day that classes resumed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, two weeks after a lone gunman stalked its halls and killed 17 people.

It also followed heated debates on gun control across the country.

President Donald Trump, who met with survivors of the Parkland shooting last week, has suggested arming teachers and other faculty members to help prevent school shootings. As an incentive, he suggested giving faculty members extra pay if they agree to be trained to use firearms.

Florida’s House and Senate have also gotten behind the idea, with the state’s legislature advancing bills this week that would train teachers to carry guns in classrooms.

The idea of arming teachers and other faculty members to prevent school shootings led to renewed ridicule on social media following news of an armed teacher creating the kind of scare that the nation is trying to avoid.

They should arm the students to protect themselves from teachers. — Jawidi (@jawidi) February 28, 2018

@nra my favorite teacher at Dalton high school just blockaded his door and proceeded to shoot. We had to run out The back of the school in the rain. Students were being trampled and screaming. I dare you to tell me arming teachers will make us safe. — Chondi🌙 (@_omg_chondi_) February 28, 2018

Teachers do not need weapons. Period. Please pray for Dalton High and the students in this time of need — Henry Hansen (@Henry_hansen9) February 28, 2018

I’m a Dalton High School student and after the mass shooting in Florida happened I didn’t think it was a bad idea to arm teachers. I thought it would make kids feel secure and protected.. my mind has been changed today. — lauren 🌷🌻 (@laurengrace99) February 28, 2018

I never thought the man we all loved the most would be the one who made us all fear for our lives today. My heart is so heavy. — syd (@sydneycbrock) February 28, 2018

Shots were fired today at Dalton High School in Dalton, Georgia. No one was hurt, and the school was evacuated. The suspect barricaded himself in a room before being arrested. He was a teacher. Can we stop talking about arming teachers and bringing more guns into schools? — Seth Weitz (@professorweitz) February 28, 2018