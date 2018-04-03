Teacher Who Hosted White Nationalist Podcast Submits Resignation

A Florida middle school social studies teacher whose white nationalist podcast was exposed in a HuffPost investigation resigned this week.

Dayanna Volitich, who taught social studies at Crystal River Middle School, submitted her resignation on Monday even as the investigation into her conduct continues, the Citrus County School District confirmed to HuffPost. The school district will finalize her resignation once the school board votes on the matter on April 10, according to CNN.

Volitich was removed from the classroom last month while the district investigated her conduct, which included hosting a podcast titled “Unapologetic” under the name “Tiana Dalichov” ― a moniker she used on a Twitter account and two Facebook pages. She made racist comments on both the podcast and on social media and, in one episode, said that she was “absolutely” a white supremacist. In the same episode, she bragged about being able to expose her students to white supremacy without the school administration’s knowledge.

She has also defended and praised the work of noted white supremacists like former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke and anti-Semitic author Kevin MacDonald.