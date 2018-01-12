And the GRAMMY goes to?

Thanks to Beth Blenz-Clucas of Sugar Mountain PR for her assistance and also to Mayers Consulting

It’s remarkably difficult to be nominated for a GRAMMY. Those that are lucky enough to receive a nomination have successfully navigated some immensely difficult waters, and deserve nothing but praise for their efforts. Every year thousands of the latest and greatest albums are submitted to The Recording Academy so that members can listen and ultimately vote on their favorite music of the year. There are 84 categories that voting members of Grammy can vote in.

The 60th GRAMMY Awards will be celebrated at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28. The children’s album award winner will be announced that day during the Premiere Ceremony, prior to the national telecast on CBS. Additionally, Lisa Loeb will join other nominees Justin Roberts, Alphabet Rockers, and Gustafer Yellowgold for a public concert at Symphony Space, on Saturday, January 27, with ticket sales benefiting Education Through Music. Listen to the 5 talented Artists who won a nomination in the Best Children’s Category below.

And the Nominees for the Best Children’s Album are:

Alphabet Rockers Rise Shine #Woke.

Gustafer Yellowgold Brighter Side.

Justin Roberts. Lemonade.

Lisa Loeb. Feel What U Feel

Ladysmith Black Mambazo.Songs of PEACE & LOVE for Kids & Parents Around the World.

JUSTIN ROBERTS. Lemonade is Justin’s 3rd Grammy Nomination.

PHOTO CREDIT: TODD ROSENBERG Justin Roberts

Justin Roberts, a leading independent family music artist, and “hands-down the best songwriter in the genre” (USA Today), received his third GRAMMY Award nomination on November 28 for his album of original songs for families called Lemonade.

Lemonade is Justin's 13th album for families, and it contains 12 new original songs. As Roberts says, “It's the musical equivalent of an impromptu lemonade stand popping up in the summer heat.” Featuring dynamic performances by Chicago-based Robbie Fulks on lead acoustic guitar and banjo, Gerald Dowd on cardboard boxes, paint cans, salt shakers, and other homemade instruments, and John Abbey on upright bass, Lemonade is like no other Justin Roberts recording. The fresh, clean sounds are diversely dotted with ukulele, piano, cello, fiddle, marimba, and harpsichord, along with lovely harmonies by Nora O’Connor (Neko Case, The Decemberists), Anna Jacobson, and others. The album also won critical acclaim, international radio play and awards during the last year from Parents’ Choice and NAPPA.

For two decades, Roberts has been weaving the soundtrack to families' lives, helping kids navigate the adventures and the perils of growing up, and allowing parents to remember their own childhoods. Along with his band, The Not Ready for Naptime Players, Justin has traveled the globe, entertaining kids from Hong Kong to New York, and Miami to Seattle. Justin has performed in front of millions of people on The Today Show, and has been featured on Nick Jr. TV. His song "Get Me Some Glasses" was on a World Series broadcast. Robert’s received two other GRAMMY nominations, for Jungle Gym in 2010 and Recess in 2013. Recent appearances include performances at NYC's New Victory Theater, DC's National Geographic Live, LA's Getty Museum, Seattle's Moore Theater, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Chicago's Ravinia.

In 2014, Roberts wrote his first musical, based on Hansel & Gretel, produced a cast recording, and published his first picture book, The Smallest Girl in the Smallest Grade (illustrated by Christian Robinson), published by Putnam. In 2015, Roberts created a concert/theatrical experience entitled “The Mysterious Hat,” which debuted off-Broadway at the New Victory Theater in New York City. In 2017, Valley Performing Arts Center in Northridge, California remounted “Hansel and Gretel” for a national tour, and Putnam published his second book, The Great Henry Hopendower. Visit justinrobertsmusic.com for the latest updates.

Lemonade by Justin Roberts

GUSTAFER YELLOWGOLD. Brighter Side is Morgan Taylor’s 2nd Grammy Nomination

Attribution: McCarthy Photo Studio Gustafer Yellowgold

The music and ‘moving art’ of Gustafer Yellowgold is created and performed by Grammy nominated artist, Morgan Taylor. The Ohio native transplanted to New York City in 1999, melding his artistic passions of cartooning and songwriting in what began as children’s picture books starring the yellow, friendly Sun alien. “It’s been twelve years of developing this character, and really finding his story,” the father of two young boys says. “The more I do, the more I see that I’ve merely scratched the surface. There’s so much more to come.”

Acclaim has included The New York Times, which described Gustafer as “A cross between ‘Yellow Submarine’ and Dr. Seuss.” and Entertainment Weekly who praised ... “The most infectious original songs. It’s like tapping into some pleasure center in the brain- both adult and kid...absurdly appealing.”

Brighter Side, is the eighth full-length Gustafer Yellowgold release from Grammy nominee songwriter/cartoonist Morgan Taylor. The new album thematically expands on the two stories of the series’ protagonist, friendly alien Gustafer Yellow- gold, from his current life in Minnesota back to his years spent growing up on the Sun. Life themes of being your own person and following your own path coupled with the good and the bad of those choices fill the album and provoke dramatic and passionate feelings. Taylor views childhood as, “A whirlwind of emotions that turn drastically on a dime. Gustafer’s evolutional journey of self-awareness mirrors the development of a child at around the age of 8-9, when we realize our point of view is our own and we exist separately from our parents and the world.” This new duality creates the question: can you see the "Brighter Side?”

Visit gustaferyellowgold.com for his latest updates

BRIGHTER SIDE by GUSTAFER YELLOWGOLD

LISA LOEB. Feel What U Feel is Lisa’s 2nd Grammy Nomination

Attribution Juan Patino Lisa Loeb

Feel What U Feel is Loeb’s second GRAMMY Award nomination; her first was for her hit song “Stay (I Missed You)” in 1995. The producer of the Lisa Loeb and Nine Stories Album Firecracker, Bob Clearwater, was nominated for a GRAMMY Award in 1997.

Lisa Loeb's Amazon Original family music album is available for streaming exclusively through Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music, as well as for digital download or physical purchase through Amazon Music. Feel What U Feel is one of several Amazon Original releases for kids and families. See the growing collection of content at: www.amazon.com/familymusic. Over the past year, Feel What U Feel also received some of the top awards for family media: Parents’ Choice, NAPPA, Family Choice and the American Library Association. Also with Amazon Music, Loeb has released Nursery Rhyme Parade! and Lullaby Girl, as well as the soundtrack to the Amazon Prime Original animated series, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”

“I feel so proud and excited to be nominated for a GRAMMY Award, along with my fellow nominees in this category,” says Loeb. “Last year, I sat down with my co-producer Rich Jacques, to make my second album for Amazon Music, and we decided that we wanted to create something for the entire family – not just for kids or just for grownups. I was inspired by classic children’s music from the 1960s and 70s. I got to work with some of my favorite collaborators including Ed Helms, Renee Stahl and Kyler England , who help me make music that honors our feelings and helps folks notice the details of everyday life, remember that the small moments are special, and that offers a safe place for encouragement and acknowledgment. I also want to thank everyone at Amazon Music for supporting the creation of independent music.”

For a full Lisa Loeb bio, VISIT, and for more information about Lisa Loeb and her upcoming tour dates, please visit www.lisaloeb.com and follow @LisaLoeb on Twitter.

YOU CAN COUNT ON ME LULLABY by LISA LOEB.

ALPHABET ROCKERS Rise Shine #Woke is their first GRAMMY nomination

Photo By Steve Jennings Alphabet Rockers

Music and activism have always changed culture in positive and powerful ways. Where would we be without Marvin Gaye, Erykah Badu or The Roots? These brilliant stars move people to sing and dance while lifting consciousness. Alphabet Rockers are doing this very thing for children’s music. They create freedom culture through hip hop, get tiny changemakers on their feet, and empower family members of all ages to rise as allies.

A nationally touring kid-friendly hip hop group out of Oakland, Alphabet Rockers address complex issues around identity and social justice through their hip hop music. Their album Rise Shine #Woke offers a set of songs to get kids moving while sparking discussions in homes and classrooms. “We want families to join us in making change,” says Kaitlin McGaw who, along with Tommy Shepherd, are the two core members of Alphabet Rockers. Tommy adds, “Being woke is nothing new but right now it’s crucial for folks who are too comfortable in their lifestyles to get involved in this movement. This album is an entry point.”

In the song “Questions” asks listeners to really think about questions like, “What is my skin tone? What is its history?” “What is my culture? and What is my legacy?” Jill Scott and Mary J Blige vibes come through in songs “What Are You?” and “I’m Proud, ” which invite families to use new language around gender and cultural identities. From the Lauryn Hill inspired first track, “Don’t Wait (Interlude),” which features the compelling voice of Laroilyn Davis of Oakland’s Young Gifted & Black, this album presents a distinct departure from the usual nostalgic vibes of a children’s album. In place of the expected “we are all a rainbow” message, Alphabet Rockers repeatedly ask listeners to “wake up” and deal with the human rights issues happening every day, right in front of them. In the upbeat and positive songs like “The Nitro,” “Rise,” “Turn on the Lights” and “Shine,” the messages of awareness and the need to become a social justice ally run throughout, with sounds reminiscent of Outkast and Kendrick Lamar. “Walls” humanizes the undocumented experience and invites families to empathize as a nation of many immigrants. Listeners are called to action with pop and dancehall songs like “Stand Up for You” and “Sway.” Sampling is everywhere, including Maya Angelou’s poetry, Sugarhill Gang breaks; and President Barack Obama’s inspirational words: “We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

Alphabet Rockers use hip hop to shift the way people see themselves and each other - it’s music that makes change. Their shows, school assemblies, and family workshops bring joy to tough topics. The group, led by Kaitlin McGaw and Tommy Shepherd, creates brave spaces for parents, educators and children to shape a more equitable world through hip hop. Get the latest news via www.alphabetrockers.com

RISE SHINE #WOKE by ALPHABET ROCKERS.

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO This CD is their 18th GRAMMY Nomination

Attribution: Mitch Goldstein Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, South Africa’s pre-eminent singing group, winner of four GRAMMY Awards (1988, 2004, 2009, 2013) and 17 GRAMMY nominations, is proud to announce its newest album. Songs of PEACE & LOVE for Kids & Parents Around the World is a collection of songs with a message for parents, their kids, and of course everyone else to share and enjoy during these trying times.

With Songs of PEACE & LOVE for Kids & Parents Around the World, Ladysmith Black Mambazo continues their mission to use their music and life experiences as a way to share a universal message of peace and love. “With our new album, we want to share our songs of peace and love with the little ones,” group member Albert Mazibuko says. He adds, “We want parents to have a collection of songs to listen with their kids, songs that hold important messages. We know, first hand, how hard it is to raise children in a world of conflict, in a world where children need positive role models and positive words. We hope our songs can be an important part of the lessons of peace and love that all parents want to impart to their children.”

The group was founded in the early 1960s by Joseph Shabalala, a teenage farm boy living on the lands just outside the small town of Ladysmith, South Africa. So began the 50 plus year career of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. In the mid-1980s, Paul Simon visited South Africa and incorporated the group's rich harmonies into the famous Graceland album (1986) – a landmark recording that was considered seminal in introducing world music to mainstream audiences in North America and beyond.

In addition to Paul Simon, the group has recorded with numerous artists including Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Sarah McLachlan, Josh Groban, Emmylou Harris, and others. They have provided music for many movies, have appeared in a Broadway show and even had a documentary film, titled On Tip Toe: Gentle Steps to Freedom, the Story of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, nominated for an Academy Award.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo carries a message of “Peace, Love and Harmony” as they travel the world year after year. They bring this message, in song and dance, to every venue.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo will perform a multi-city tour around the United States from January 17 to April 9, 2018, sharing with fans the songs from their new album, as well as many classic songs from their storied history. Songs of PEACE & LOVE for Kids & Parents Around the World can be purchased on iTunes, AMAZON, CDBABY.COM as well as many other music retailers and streaming services. Follow the group on at http://www.Facebook.com/LadysmithBlackMambazo and Twitter at @therealmambazo

Songs of PEACE & LOVE for Kids & Parents Around the World by Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best of luck to all Grammy Nominees at the 60th Awards