Team Jet Set: The New Voice of Millennial Entrepreneurs

Last week, I had the opportunity to travel to New York City to be part of a Mastermind Session hosted by Team Jet Set, a group of entrepreneurs I’ve come to know and appreciate these last couple of months. The amount of tangible value and information this group of millennials are giving out it’s truly amazing.

I was humbled by the opportunity to be one of their speakers for the evening and be able to provide my knowledge to around 100 millennials who are interested in become entrepreneurs, launch their own businesses, and learn more about using social media and the internet to make serious cash.

In addition to participating in the mastermind, I took the opportunity to sit down with some of Team Jet Set’s members and talk about how this whole movement came about, their mission, and their own success stories.

How was the idea of Team Jet Set Born?

“It’s actually a really funny story, it never was really planned, it just sorta happened; but I feel like most great things in life just happen” said Josh King Madrid, Marketing specialist and founder of Team Jet Set. “When you do the right thing for the right reasons with the right people, there is no other option but to achieve greatness.”

“When I was younger I fantasized about the “Jet Set Life”. The Jet Set Life is often perceived as being able to do what you want, when you want to do it, living life on your own terms, and setting out for your goals and achieving them. So out of “awe” I just branded myself with the lifestyle way before I ever was close to living anything like it by incorporating “jetset” into my social media handle. Everyone laughed at me for this, because I was just a normal kid with no money or time freedom, but to me it meant a lot more.”

“It had nothing to do with me at all, still to this day “jetset” has nothing to do with me. It has everything to do about a vision and helping anybody and everybody who shares this vision, to win big. Once I started broadening my network and pursuing full time entrepreneurship, I came into contact with other individuals who were just as or even more successful than me, that shared the same passions, values, and beliefs but most of all were just great people. We decided to link arms and push our message out out to the world.”

Cameron Eakins, fitness entrepreneur and co-founder of Team Jet Set said, "We knew one thing for sure we wanted a name that unified people , made everyone feel connected and described the lifestyle we all created for ourselves. Team Jet Set is the only name that could ever match the magnitude of the movement we have launched. The name was never planned or reviewed in a professional setting, it just really transitioned in. Jet Set incorporates the free living lifestyle, the luxury of time freedom and Team unified the people who ultimately wanted and led this lifestyle and just like that Team Jet Set was named to be."

What is the mission behind this movement?

“Our goal is to inspire an international movement of millennials to follow their ambitions and break out the bad habits they may have been trained their entire life,” said Josh King Madrid.

“It has everything to do about other people. This is why we created a team. We understand that Law Of Association plays a huge role in an individual's success. You don’t know what you don’t know, so if you haven’t been exposed to positive & successful influences, it is very unlikely that you will amount to any type of success in the time you are potentially capable of. So as leaders & influencers of this millennial generation we are putting out content and showing our audience what it looks like to be surrounded by greatness, powerful people, and positive energy. The last thing we want is someone with true potential getting wrapped up in the rat race because the only lifestyle they ever been exposed to was negative, unhealthy, and self limiting to their success. Our desire is to educate millennials on the importance of establishing good diversified habits, learning from valuable resources, create financial abundance and most of all on how to achieve personal success & fulfillment regardless of their personal background.”

What would be your advice for aspiring young entrepreneurs?

“The best advice I could give to aspiring young entrepreneurs is simple, and it is that you must surround yourself with the right people,” said Casey Adams, another member of Team Jet Set. Casey has been able to associate himself with multiple top industry leaders, and he tells us that it’s made all the difference in his life. “By surrounding yourself with game changers, you then become a game changer yourself,” says Casey. There is an abundance of opportunity available once you start associating with the right people, Casey says. At the end of the day, if you want to change your life then you must change the people you associate yourself with on a daily basis. Never let negative energy into your mind because it will turn you into a negative person. Spend a lot of your time with great people, and you will start to see a better outcome for yourself.”

You and your team recently launched a speaking tour across the country. What is the purpose and goal of this tour?

“We been traveling across the country packing out mastermind events in all of the biggest cities and selling out rooms of 200+ people of all ages who come to learn about marketing, e-commerce and personal branding in this new era of technology,” said Josh King Madrid. At these events we repetitively had to pay all of the venue host extra money for renting out their space because we tended to go 3 hours longer than advertised every time just because we have so much value we want to share with all the attendees that came. The purpose of this tour was to really help the people who attended change their law of association, paint a picture of what’s possible, raise their belief level in what they can achieve and give them the opportunity to have a real breakthrough and pivotal turning point in their journey in life. We want these individuals to look back 30 years from now and confidently say that all their success has spurred off of “that one Jet Set Speaking Event they attended”. We want out events to be that type of game changer for people. Just like Mark Twain’s famous quote “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” If just ONE person comes to one of our events while on tour and finds their WHY. Our mission and purpose is complete.

Team member Ricky Rich Ascension, a Sales training expert & performance coach added “ When Josh and I were discussing launching this tour, I felt one feeling EXCITED. Excited because I knew there were two goals in mind. These two goals had nothing to do with myself or our team. Our focus is contribution, I have a saying “contribution creates connections” and people want to connect. Which leads us to the first goal, giving the opportunity to create connections. We understand the power of Networking and what opportunities open up through genuine and authentic connections. What we help provide is the opportunity for Entrepreneurs around the world to come together under one roof. Some individuals are just one person, connection, relationship away from creating a legacy. Our events give those individuals the opportunity to network, connect to create.”

Which type of online business would you and your team recommend to young entrepreneurs and why’?

Team member, Thaddeus Strickland, a 20 year old Software & eCommerce entrepreneur explains that in today’s technology-driven world, there’s no better time than now to adapt and use that to your advantage, “there’s no need to invest thousands and thousands into a brick and mortar store with limited reach - local reach that is, limited inventory, and limited growth. Why limit yourself when you have the reach of the entire world with a click of a few buttons?”

He goes on to say, “Especially with young entrepreneurs trying to break into the space, I don’t think there’s any better time than now to be the middle-man online and facilitate transactions. Less overhead, no inventory most times, and the ability to reach an engaged audience all over the globe. It’s so important to understand how money works and how to earn it - no better way than to not have to worry about developing your own products; just being the middle-man and marketing products to an audience."

What is one tip of advice that the readers could start implementing today that will contribute to their success long term?

“Start putting out content. Tons of it,” said Josh King Madrid. There is multiple reasons putting out content should be in your best interest. The first reason is 10 years from now, you’re going to be able to look back and reflect on your growth and understand where you mind was with the decisions you were making today. More importantly, we live in a world where your social status quo is dependent off what can be found out about you online. Your social media & social proof is the new resume. Whether or not you want to be an entrepreneur or a business owner, you will be left behind without a personal brand.”

“A lot of people ask me , should I start a business or get results before I start my brand? NO. You need your personal brand to build a business! Bosses and employers will start choosing employees based off of their personal brand and social proof more and more. Establishing yourself without credentials is essentially impossible—no matter what you want to do, a degree in something is required. However, there’s one problem with this—everyone looking to establish themselves has that same degree to some extent. It’s unfortunate, but there’s nothing unique about a business degree when looking for, say, a cozy business job. That’s where personal branding comes in.”

“60% of companies and growing are using social media as part of their screening process, many more use it informally. So consider this: If a recruiter sees your resume and tries to find you on social media , you could get lost among the other users who share your name. Not only that but if you post DUMB SH*T on your social media you won't even stand a chance. It only takes 1 min, 1 post, 1 slip up to destroy an empire. Be smart with your decisions. When your parents told you things on the internet will be there forever, they weren't lying.”

“Everybody has a personal brand already, but if you're posting no content, that means you have a shitty personal brand, so start building yours now.”

“Not tomorrow.”