With Adam Rippon’s dazzling debut and Mirai Nagasu’s history-making routine, Team USA clinched a bronze medal in the figure skating team event at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Team USA amassed a total score of 62, behind the Olympic Athletes from Russia team, which won the silver medal with 66 points. Canada scored 73 points to take the gold.

They've done it!



Team USA earns bronze in the figure skating team event. #BestOfUS pic.twitter.com/3NtaOyuQlF — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

Rippon, who competed for the U.S. in the men’s free skate on Monday and made history as the first openly gay U.S. figure skater at the Winter Games, wowed fans with his near-flawless Olympic debut. He finished third in his event, with 172.98 points.

In the women’s free skate, Nagasu also made history, becoming the first U.S. woman — and third overall — to nail a triple axel at the Olympics. She received a personal best score of 137.53 for the routine, ranking second in the event.

"HOLY COW!" You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

Watching Team Canada erupt into applause when American skater Mirai Nagasu became only the third woman to land a triple axel at the #Olympics almost made me tear up. pic.twitter.com/VKBg7Tnmkh — Derek Lewis (@dereklew) February 12, 2018

Brother and sister duo Maia and Alex Shibutani, known as the “Shib sibs,” also impressed with their free dance routine on Sunday, coming in second with 112.01 points. The day before, the siblings finished second in the short dance event.

Nathan Chen (men’s short program), Bradie Tennell (ladies’ short program) and Alexa and Chris Knierim (pairs’ short program and pairs’ free skate) also contributed to Team USA’s third-place finish. The Knierims came in fourth in both their events, as did Chen in his. Tennell ranked fifth in the ladies’ short program.