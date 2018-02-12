SPORTS
Team USA Wows With Historic Performances, Wins Bronze In Figure Skating Team Event

Canada captured the gold medal and the Olympic Athletes from Russia team clinched the silver.

Members of Team USA cheer after Mirai Nagasu (front left) competes in the figure skating team event on February 12, 2018.

With Adam Rippon’s dazzling debut and Mirai Nagasu’s history-making routine, Team USA clinched a bronze medal in the figure skating team event at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Team USA amassed a total score of 62, behind the Olympic Athletes from Russia team, which won the silver medal with 66 points. Canada scored 73 points to take the gold.

Rippon, who competed for the U.S. in the men’s free skate on Monday and made history as the first openly gay U.S. figure skater at the Winter Games, wowed fans with his near-flawless Olympic debut. He finished third in his event, with 172.98 points.

In the women’s free skate, Nagasu also made history, becoming the first U.S. woman — and third overall — to nail a triple axel at the Olympics. She received a personal best score of 137.53 for the routine, ranking second in the event.

Brother and sister duo Maia and Alex Shibutani, known as the “Shib sibs,” also impressed with their free dance routine on Sunday, coming in second with 112.01 points. The day before, the siblings finished second in the short dance event

Nathan Chen (men’s short program), Bradie Tennell (ladies’ short program) and Alexa and Chris Knierim (pairs’ short program and pairs’ free skate) also contributed to Team USA’s third-place finish. The Knierims came in fourth in both their events, as did Chen in his. Tennell ranked fifth in the ladies’ short program.

