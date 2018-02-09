PARENTING
16 Team USA Olympians Who Are Also Parents

When they aren't training or competing, these athletes are chasing around kids.

By Caroline Bologna

The journey to the Olympics requires hard work, patience and determination. The same can be said of parenthood. 

So, needless to say, to be Olympian and a parent is an incredible feat. 

Twenty-one members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team have children ― 20 fathers and one mother (skier Kikkan Randall). So, when they aren’t training or competing at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, these athletes are putting together toys, potty training toddlers, cuddling sleeping babies and cheering at youth sports competitions.

Here are some sweet and hilarious parenting moments from 16 U.S. Olympians with kids.

Kikkan Randall

Cross country skier and Team USA’s only mom, Kikkan Randall, is marking her fifth Olympic Games at Pyeongchang. This is her first time competing in the Olympics after having a child. Randall’s son Breck was born in April 2016. 

A post shared by Kikkan Randall (@kikkanimal) on

A post shared by Kikkan Randall (@kikkanimal) on

A post shared by Kikkan Randall (@kikkanimal) on

Ted Ligety 

Alpine ski racer Ted Ligety has a 7-month-old son named Jax with his wife, Mia. Pyeongchang marks his fourth Olympics. 

A post shared by Ted Ligety (@ted_ligety) on

A post shared by Ted Ligety (@ted_ligety) on

A post shared by Ted Ligety (@ted_ligety) on

Bryan Fletcher

Nordic combined skier Bryan Fletcher has a daughter named Ellery with his wife, Nikki. He previously competed at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia. 

A post shared by Bryan Fletcher (@skifletch) on

A post shared by Bryan Fletcher (@skifletch) on

A post shared by Bryan Fletcher (@skifletch) on

Lowell Bailey

Biathlete Lowell Bailey and his wife Erika have a 7-month-old daughter named Ophelia. Pyeongchang marks his fourth Olympics appearance. 

Bobby Sanguinetti

Ice hockey player Bobby Sanguinetti and his wife, Sarah, have a 5-month-old son named Jackson. He will make his Olympic debut at Pyeongchang. 

Steven Nyman

Alpine ski racer Steven Nyman has an 8-month-old daughter named Nell with his wife, Charlotte. Pyeongchang marks his fourth Olympic games.  

A post shared by Steven Nyman (@steven_nyman) on

A post shared by Steven Nyman (@steven_nyman) on

A post shared by Steven Nyman (@steven_nyman) on

A post shared by Steven Nyman (@steven_nyman) on

Andrew Weibrecht

Three-time Olympic alpine ski racer Andrew Weibrecht has a 2-year-old daughter named Addy with his wife, Denja.

David Leggio

Ice hockey goalie David Leggio is embarking on his first Olympic Games. He has a son named Leo with his wife Kristen.

A post shared by David Leggio (@dleggio33) on

A post shared by David Leggio (@dleggio33) on

A post shared by David Leggio (@dleggio33) on

Joe Polo

Curler Joe Polo and his wife, Kristen, have a 9-month-old daughter named Ailsa, who was named for the Scottish island that produces granite for curling stones. He previously competed in the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin, Italy. 

David Wise

Freestyle skier David Wise and his wife, Alexandra, have a daughter named Nayeli and a son named Malachi. He previously competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. 

A post shared by David Wise (@davidwise_) on

A post shared by David Wise (@davidwise_) on

A post shared by David Wise (@davidwise_) on

John Shuster

John Shuster is a curler who has two sons, 4-year-old Luke and 2-year-old Logan, with his wife, Sarah. He has competed in the three previous Winter Olympic Games. 

Chris Bourque

Ice hockey player Chris Bourque has a son and daughter, 5-year-old Kingston and 2-year-old Harlow, with his wife, Kimberly. He’s making his Olympic debut at Pyeongchang.

James Wisniewski

Ice hockey player James Wisniewski has two daughters, Jamie and Sadie, with his wife, Nicole. Pyeongchang is his Olympic debut. 

A post shared by James Wisniewski (@jwiz21) on

A post shared by James Wisniewski (@jwiz21) on

A post shared by James Wisniewski (@jwiz21) on

Nick Baumgartner

Snowboarder Nick Baumgartner has a 13-year-old son named Landon. He previously competed in two Olympic Games. 

AAron Ontiveroz via Getty Images
Doug Pensinger via Getty Images
Doug Pensinger via Getty Images

Jonathon Blum

Ice hockey player Jonathon Blum has one son, 1-year-old Jackson, with his wife, Emilie. He’s making his Olympic debut at Pyeongchang.

Brian Gionta

Ice hockey player Brian Gionta has three children, Adam, Leah and James, with his wife, Harvest. He previously competed in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. 

