16 Team USA Olympians Who Are Also Parents

The journey to the Olympics requires hard work, patience and determination. The same can be said of parenthood.

So, needless to say, to be Olympian and a parent is an incredible feat.

Twenty-one members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team have children ― 20 fathers and one mother (skier Kikkan Randall). So, when they aren’t training or competing at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, these athletes are putting together toys, potty training toddlers, cuddling sleeping babies and cheering at youth sports competitions.

Here are some sweet and hilarious parenting moments from 16 U.S. Olympians with kids.

Kikkan Randall

Cross country skier and Team USA’s only mom, Kikkan Randall, is marking her fifth Olympic Games at Pyeongchang. This is her first time competing in the Olympics after having a child. Randall’s son Breck was born in April 2016.

A post shared by Kikkan Randall (@kikkanimal) on Jan 25, 2018 at 12:50pm PST

A post shared by Kikkan Randall (@kikkanimal) on Jan 21, 2018 at 9:17am PST

A post shared by Kikkan Randall (@kikkanimal) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Ted Ligety

Alpine ski racer Ted Ligety has a 7-month-old son named Jax with his wife, Mia. Pyeongchang marks his fourth Olympics.

A post shared by Ted Ligety (@ted_ligety) on Jan 28, 2018 at 1:30pm PST

A post shared by Ted Ligety (@ted_ligety) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

A post shared by Ted Ligety (@ted_ligety) on Aug 12, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Bryan Fletcher

Nordic combined skier Bryan Fletcher has a daughter named Ellery with his wife, Nikki. He previously competed at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.

A post shared by Bryan Fletcher (@skifletch) on Sep 27, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

A post shared by Bryan Fletcher (@skifletch) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

A post shared by Bryan Fletcher (@skifletch) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

Lowell Bailey

Biathlete Lowell Bailey and his wife Erika have a 7-month-old daughter named Ophelia. Pyeongchang marks his fourth Olympics appearance.

Thanks to everyone who worked so hard to get me to this day! This is your medal! I love you all! @USBiathlon @TeamUSA #hochfilzen2017 pic.twitter.com/b4JdH75ccG — Lowellcbailey (@Lowellcbailey) February 16, 2017

Bobby Sanguinetti

Ice hockey player Bobby Sanguinetti and his wife, Sarah, have a 5-month-old son named Jackson. He will make his Olympic debut at Pyeongchang.

A post shared by Bobby Sanguinetti (@sangs2224) on Dec 29, 2017 at 9:26am PST

A post shared by Bobby Sanguinetti (@sangs2224) on Dec 11, 2017 at 7:55am PST

A post shared by Bobby Sanguinetti (@sangs2224) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

Steven Nyman

Alpine ski racer Steven Nyman has an 8-month-old daughter named Nell with his wife, Charlotte. Pyeongchang marks his fourth Olympic games.

A post shared by Steven Nyman (@steven_nyman) on Nov 17, 2017 at 10:14am PST

A post shared by Steven Nyman (@steven_nyman) on Jun 8, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

A post shared by Steven Nyman (@steven_nyman) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

A post shared by Steven Nyman (@steven_nyman) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Andrew Weibrecht

Three-time Olympic alpine ski racer Andrew Weibrecht has a 2-year-old daughter named Addy with his wife, Denja.

A post shared by Andrew Weibrecht (@andrew_weibrecht) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:53am PST

A post shared by Andrew Weibrecht (@andrew_weibrecht) on Dec 25, 2017 at 8:28am PST

A post shared by Andrew Weibrecht (@andrew_weibrecht) on Apr 28, 2016 at 4:54am PDT

David Leggio

Ice hockey goalie David Leggio is embarking on his first Olympic Games. He has a son named Leo with his wife Kristen.

A post shared by David Leggio (@dleggio33) on Sep 24, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

A post shared by David Leggio (@dleggio33) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

A post shared by David Leggio (@dleggio33) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Joe Polo

Curler Joe Polo and his wife, Kristen, have a 9-month-old daughter named Ailsa, who was named for the Scottish island that produces granite for curling stones. He previously competed in the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.

Neonatal care has been very important to us this year. Please support @SandraSchmirler while watching the #STOH2018 @CurlingCanada pic.twitter.com/OaAgI4prE9 — Joe Polo (@joepolo1) January 28, 2018

Pink flamingo and a hula girl. pic.twitter.com/U8qCgEJfQf — Joe Polo (@joepolo1) November 1, 2017

David Wise

Freestyle skier David Wise and his wife, Alexandra, have a daughter named Nayeli and a son named Malachi. He previously competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

A post shared by David Wise (@davidwise_) on Jan 28, 2018 at 2:13pm PST

A post shared by David Wise (@davidwise_) on Jan 16, 2018 at 5:42pm PST

A post shared by David Wise (@davidwise_) on Jan 15, 2018 at 4:55pm PST

John Shuster

John Shuster is a curler who has two sons, 4-year-old Luke and 2-year-old Logan, with his wife, Sarah. He has competed in the three previous Winter Olympic Games.

When I’m not on the ice in the fall, there’s nothing better than following around my #GSP Hazel searching for pheasants! #DogThanking #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/gvFjRrfd1s — John Shuster (@Shoostie2010) November 23, 2017

Chris Bourque

Ice hockey player Chris Bourque has a son and daughter, 5-year-old Kingston and 2-year-old Harlow, with his wife, Kimberly. He’s making his Olympic debut at Pyeongchang.

Another summer in the books! Off to Washington to get things started. pic.twitter.com/tGDGjLlbey — chris bourque (@cbourque17) September 21, 2016

Happy birthday to my little princess I can't believe it's been a year. pic.twitter.com/nCRdl7krLW — chris bourque (@cbourque17) March 22, 2016

James Wisniewski

Ice hockey player James Wisniewski has two daughters, Jamie and Sadie, with his wife, Nicole. Pyeongchang is his Olympic debut.

A post shared by James Wisniewski (@jwiz21) on Dec 24, 2017 at 6:22am PST

A post shared by James Wisniewski (@jwiz21) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

A post shared by James Wisniewski (@jwiz21) on Jan 9, 2018 at 7:12am PST

Nick Baumgartner

Snowboarder Nick Baumgartner has a 13-year-old son named Landon. He previously competed in two Olympic Games.

AAron Ontiveroz via Getty Images

Doug Pensinger via Getty Images

Doug Pensinger via Getty Images

Jonathon Blum

Ice hockey player Jonathon Blum has one son, 1-year-old Jackson, with his wife, Emilie. He’s making his Olympic debut at Pyeongchang.

Brian Gionta

Ice hockey player Brian Gionta has three children, Adam, Leah and James, with his wife, Harvest. He previously competed in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin.

My son is ready for the season to start! Lets get it going #GHG @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/jcnDJjQgN0 — Brian Gionta (@Giostyle21) August 27, 2013

Golf with my boys!! pic.twitter.com/tygsGcTceN — Brian Gionta (@Giostyle21) February 15, 2014