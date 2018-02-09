16 Team USA Olympians Who Are Also Parents

The journey to the Olympics requires hard work, patience and determination. The same can be said of parenthood.
So, needless to say, to be Olympian and a parent is an incredible feat.
Twenty-one members of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team have children ― 20 fathers and one mother (skier Kikkan Randall). So, when they aren’t training or competing at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, these athletes are putting together toys, potty training toddlers, cuddling sleeping babies and cheering at youth sports competitions.
Here are some sweet and hilarious parenting moments from 16 U.S. Olympians with kids.
Kikkan Randall
Cross country skier and Team USA’s only mom, Kikkan Randall, is marking her fifth Olympic Games at Pyeongchang. This is her first time competing in the Olympics after having a child. Randall’s son Breck was born in April 2016.
Ted Ligety
Alpine ski racer Ted Ligety has a 7-month-old son named Jax with his wife, Mia. Pyeongchang marks his fourth Olympics.
Bryan Fletcher
Nordic combined skier Bryan Fletcher has a daughter named Ellery with his wife, Nikki. He previously competed at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.
Lowell Bailey
Biathlete Lowell Bailey and his wife Erika have a 7-month-old daughter named Ophelia. Pyeongchang marks his fourth Olympics appearance.
Bobby Sanguinetti
Ice hockey player Bobby Sanguinetti and his wife, Sarah, have a 5-month-old son named Jackson. He will make his Olympic debut at Pyeongchang.
Steven Nyman
Alpine ski racer Steven Nyman has an 8-month-old daughter named Nell with his wife, Charlotte. Pyeongchang marks his fourth Olympic games.
Andrew Weibrecht
Three-time Olympic alpine ski racer Andrew Weibrecht has a 2-year-old daughter named Addy with his wife, Denja.
David Leggio
Ice hockey goalie David Leggio is embarking on his first Olympic Games. He has a son named Leo with his wife Kristen.
Joe Polo
Curler Joe Polo and his wife, Kristen, have a 9-month-old daughter named Ailsa, who was named for the Scottish island that produces granite for curling stones. He previously competed in the 2006 Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.
David Wise
Freestyle skier David Wise and his wife, Alexandra, have a daughter named Nayeli and a son named Malachi. He previously competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
John Shuster
John Shuster is a curler who has two sons, 4-year-old Luke and 2-year-old Logan, with his wife, Sarah. He has competed in the three previous Winter Olympic Games.
Chris Bourque
Ice hockey player Chris Bourque has a son and daughter, 5-year-old Kingston and 2-year-old Harlow, with his wife, Kimberly. He’s making his Olympic debut at Pyeongchang.
James Wisniewski
Ice hockey player James Wisniewski has two daughters, Jamie and Sadie, with his wife, Nicole. Pyeongchang is his Olympic debut.
Nick Baumgartner
Snowboarder Nick Baumgartner has a 13-year-old son named Landon. He previously competed in two Olympic Games.
Jonathon Blum
Ice hockey player Jonathon Blum has one son, 1-year-old Jackson, with his wife, Emilie. He’s making his Olympic debut at Pyeongchang.
Brian Gionta
Ice hockey player Brian Gionta has three children, Adam, Leah and James, with his wife, Harvest. He previously competed in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin.