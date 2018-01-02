Technology in Schools: Beneficial or not?

The increasing prevalence of technology no doubts dramatically impacts significant areas of society both positively and negatively. Although technology makes research and accessibility to libraries and school resources, it comes with a price. Simultaneously, technology also brings distractions and prevents complete memorization of specific details.

No one can deny that technology has profoundly affected schools. An example of this could be the more comfortable accessibility to libraries and education materials. Just a mere fifty years ago, books could only be accessed in a library or bought at a bookstore. Today, massive amounts of information are available within seconds at one’s fingertips through the hand of technology, and opportunities to further extend learning are open online worldwide. Connections to learning opportunities today is unprecedented in scope thanks to technology.

Technology has also expanded the convenience of communication and collaboration. Traditionally, classrooms have been relatively isolated from the world outside the school building, and collaboration has been somewhat scarce. Today, technology allows forms of disclosure undreamt of in the past. For instance, students in the U.S can learn about African mammals through reading online blog posts written by travelers or see a variety of pictures with the clicking of a few buttons. Students can share what they are learning in their classroom with students in other towns, states, or even countries who are following a similar curriculum through publishing online. Students can collaborate on group projects using technology-based tools like google sharing to work on a project without going to each other’s houses. The walls of the classrooms are no longer a barrier as technology continues to expand and grow even more connections to the world.

Although there is no doubt the number of positive effects that technology has on schools is past the dozens, technology isn’t seamless as negative consequences tend to arise from increased efficiency. One protruding flaw that comes with technology is the flooding of distractions. On every website, even with the most active ad-blockers, students can come across distracting advertisements for clothing stores or gaming websites- all of which accumulate to provide the perfect excuse to procrastinate.