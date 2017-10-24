Technology the talk of the tennis industry, governing bodies set to showcase digital integration opportunities

Featuring the latest developments in technology products, software and services that integrate with tennis, the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) will host its inaugural Tennis Technology Conference & Expo (TTCE) at Hilton Head Island’s Marriott Resort next month.

Addressing how to economically implement cutting-edge technology into coaching and tennis businesses practices, the TTCE features on-court demonstrations, classroom tutorials and information sessions and presentations made by industry leaders discussing Tracking Trends, How to Increase Profits, Capturing and Analyzing Video, Implementing Video Analysis, On Court Technology and Software Integration.

The largest global organization of tennis coaching professionals with more than 15,700 members in 125 countries, PTR has the greatest percentage of multicultural and women members of any such organization.

Dedicated and committed to educating, certifying and servicing tennis teachers and coaches around the world in order to grow the game, PTR’s TTCE aims to engage and embrace technology companies and leaders, of the 4th Industrial Revolution, that want to conduct business with the tennis industry.

During this year’s U.S. Open Championships, Dr. Paul Lubbers — the USTA’s senior director of coaching education and sports science, said the goal of his work with Hawk-Eye, the industry-leading ball-tracking technology behind tennis' challenge system, is to "provide meaningful information, derived from data, to help coaches make decisions.”

Lubbers said Hawk-Eye has amassed a treasure trove of data from years of tour-level matches, which he described as incredibly rich and productive.

Harnessing information developed by IBM’s well-known "Keys to the Match," IBM’s program manager for global sponsorship marketing, John Kent, said “Think of seven courts worth of video, from matches going on at the same time.”

“To try and create highlights for each of those matches, and push them out on mobile, would require an army of people,” Kent said of the kind of analysis where IBM’s Watson comes into its own, using computer vision to pore over the video feed and find highlights.

“They’ll be able to look at their unforced errors, look at their winners, look at their aces, look at their double faults,” Kent said, explaining the value of technology in tennis.

“So whichever aspect of the game they’re looking to analyze, it’s a tool that helps them to more rapidly go through their match footage.”

Recently announcing IBM's technology partnership with the Australian Open has been terminated after more than two decades, a spokesperson for the company said "IBM continually looks at future marketing initiatives to ensure they align with its business direction.”

“IBM will continue to find compelling ways to connect fans with global sports events through breakthrough digital technology and services."

My Game Solutions Launches Sponsorship Program for Youth Tennis Players https://t.co/M9cClyW3ez — My Game Solutions (@mygamesolutions) October 24, 2017

As the the digital experience for tennis players and fans evolves, companies including My Game Solutions — an online community that connects players, coaches, and facilities in real-time, are eager for exposure and building their customer base.

Hosting a series of tryouts throughout the summer, to identify some of the best young talent, MGS recently launched its junior tennis sponsorship program. 16 student-athletes were chosen to be Team MGS brand ambassadors, all of whom will be recognized this weekend at a kickoff celebration New Jersey.

“It’s a blessing to have the support of My Game Solutions as Tauheed [Jr.] pursues being the best competitive student-athlete he can be,” said Tauheed R. Browning, Junior Future Stars Clinic lead pro with Philadelphia’s Legacy Youth Tennis and Education.

Known as “Coach T,” for years Browning and his son have worked with video based trainer and performance analyst, Charles “Coach Cha” Goods, strategically incorporating technology into “Young T’s” training program. Ranked #34 in the Class of 2021 by TennisRecruiting.net ,

“The PTR’s Tennis Technology Conference & Expo is a great opportunity for companies like My Game Solutions to gain exposure, interact with potential customers and suppliers of the tennis industry, and engage the technology industry and those leading it,” said Browning.

Technological product innovations are impacting all sports and fitness activities, and tennis is no exception. The sport has always been one to embrace new materials and technologies as it continues to add to the 17.9 million U.S. tennis players in the U.S, based on research from the Tennis Industry Association (TIA).

“For tennis players, and those who want to play the sport, having access to new technology with user-friendly feedback will bring the tennis experience to a new and different level,” said TIA’s executive director, Jolyn de Boer.

“Through our 2017 Innovation Challenge competitions, we were thrilled to discover and to help promote both the Tennibot ball collector and the In/Out line-calling device,” said de Boer.

“Innovation needs to be at the heart of the tennis industry if we’re to continue to move this sport forward.”

According to the TIA, there were 2.07 million new tennis players in 2015, which is a 3.8% increase compared to 2014. Another 2.2 million players returned to tennis in 2015, which is a 14.8% increase, in addition to 14.75 million Americans who are non-players are interested in playing tennis, and another 12.8 million who may not have played in the past year “consider themselves” tennis players.

“The popularity of these technologies with tennis consumers looks strong since participation is on the upswing,” said de Boer, a longtime TIA staff member.

“Smart Court technology and wearables also offer coaches and facilities an opportunity to capitalize on this growing trend with 'smart lessons' and also provide exciting adaptations for near perfect player matching.”

For the 2018 competition, from now through January 1st, companies and individuals can complete a short Tennis Industry Innovation Challenge application describing their new, innovative product or service at no charge.

“The TOM [Tennis Owners & Managers] Conference program is designed to help position industry businesses for future growth,” de Boer said.