Technology Trends We're Likely to See in 2018

As the new year gets off to a fresh start, it’s time to review exactly what kinds of trends we can expect to see. Like many years in the last century, we’re likely to see several developments come around that will impress us, while certain technology will remain relatively the same.

Here are some specific advancements and trends you can expect this year.

Deep Learning

Machine learning and specifically deep learning continue to develop. Large companies such as Google and Amazon are frontrunners in these processes, using them to develop DL-ready GPUs and other types of processors.

Image, video, and audio recognition are all used heavily in a variety of industries to streamline customer service and understand what people want.

Industrial IoT

Industrial Internet of Things will continue to be the most heavily used for edge computing. It will also continue to be used with many other technical offerings due to the advancement of DL and other IoT uses.

Digital Currency

Cryptocurrency and other types of digital currency, including Bitcoin and many others, are becoming more commonplace.

Ripple is one of the newest forms of digital currency being traded today, and along with others will help lead to improved cybersecurity as the stakes of this currency continue to rise.

Digital currency will also continue to utilize and lead to further developments in other aspects of technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, edge computing, and others.

Robotics

Robotics research has been used for many years, but it only continues to grow and expand. The last several years have seen a marked increase in consumer robotics use along with more complex industrial and military robots.

It’s predicted that robotics will only become more and more relevant with new uses in the medical and healthcare spaces, with the ability to perform precise surgical operations and other procedures, minimizing and even completely eliminating human error from many processes.

Physical Data Storage

As cloud storage continues to advance, so will physical data storage. Today’s USB flash drives are capable of storing up to hundreds of gigabytes of data, and will only continue to remain relevant as they decrease in size while increasing in functionality.

Virtual & Assisted Reality

AR/VR and gaming technology has undergone tremendous developments in the last few years.

Gadgets such as the Oculus Rift VR headset have revolutionized virtual reality, and we’re likely to see this trend expand to other avenues, including assisted reality for handicapped individuals and others who want to make tasks in daily life simpler than ever.

These are some of the many technological advancements we’ll see throughout the year.