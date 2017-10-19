POLITICS
10/19/2017 03:45 am ET

Ted Cruz Made A Painfully Awkward 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Joke Last Night

The crack came during a CNN debate between the two senators.

By Ed Mazza

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) drew laughs ― and a few groans ― on Wednesday night when he delivered an awkward crack at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during a debate on CNN.

“You know, as some might say, curb your enthusiasm,” Cruz said as Sanders spoke. “By the way, the impression Larry David does of you is spectacular and uncanny.”

Cruz was referring, of course, to the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star’s appearances as Sanders on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Someday you may also have somebody impersonating you,” Sanders replied. “You gotta work on it, though.”

See the full exchange above. 

Cruz wasn’t just cracking jokes during the debate. Earlier in the day, he also tried his hand at humor by making a Zodiac Killer joke online.

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
