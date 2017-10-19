Ted Cruz Made A Painfully Awkward 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Joke Last Night

Ted Cruz to Bernie Sanders: "As some might say, 'curb your enthusiasm'" #CNNDebateNight https://t.co/T25wUQrDZk

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) drew laughs ― and a few groans ― on Wednesday night when he delivered an awkward crack at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during a debate on CNN.

“You know, as some might say, curb your enthusiasm,” Cruz said as Sanders spoke. “By the way, the impression Larry David does of you is spectacular and uncanny.”

Cruz was referring, of course, to the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star’s appearances as Sanders on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Someday you may also have somebody impersonating you,” Sanders replied. “You gotta work on it, though.”

