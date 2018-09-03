Ted Cruz Chastises Beto O'Rourke For F-Bombs, But Only Makes Him Seem Cooler

Sen. Ted Cruz apparently thinks pointing out Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s penchant for dropping f-bombs along the Texas campaign trail is something he can use against his rival.

Based on the reaction to a tweet the Republican senator posted on Monday, that hypothesis is f**ked up.

The tweet features video of the Democratic candidate for senator cursing at various times during campaign events, along with a snide implication that an O’Rourke rally may get a little salty.

A lighthearted reminder: A #LaborDay picnic is a great place to bring the kids. A Beto O’Rourke rally? Not so much... #TXSen — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 3, 2018

Although the ad might appeal to the pearl-clutching demographic, the effect so far seems to be similar to what happened last week when the Texas GOP tried to make O’Rourke look bad by pointing out he was once in a band.

In other words, it only made O’Rourke look cooler, possibly because studies show that people who curse may be more honest. That should be a hint for the man Donald Trump nicknamed “Lyin’ Ted.”

Many Twitter users found the attempt to make O’Rourke’s use of profanity a campaign issue ridiculous and were happy to clap back.

Of course, they had to mention that time Cruz’s Twitter account liked a faux-incest porn video.﻿

A reminder that one year ago Ted Cruz officially "liked" a porn movie with this description:



"Cory has not been getting along with her step daughter Kacey... They were getting along fine by the end of the film."



Ted Cruz's idea of "family-friendly" is not safe for children. pic.twitter.com/64roHH7cCp — ProgressiveATL (@ProgressiveATL) September 3, 2018

Oh, and how Trump, Cruz’s rival during the 2016 presidential campaign, can swear up a storm.

Of course, someone had to bring up this little tidbit about how in his college years, the future senator allegedly walked around the girls’ dorm in a bathrobe.

Hey Ted, I was having a little chat with your old Princeton roommate about how you used to go creep around the girls’ dorm in a bathrobe.



So, I am CERTAIN a Ted Cruz rally is no place for families. https://t.co/OVeJQfim4o — Alt. U.S. Press Sec. (@AltUSPressSec) September 3, 2018

Another person had a more serious point to make about Cruz. (The senator was born in Canada to a U.S.-citizen mother.)

One woman described what she claimed was the real atmosphere at O’Rourke rallies.

Many of us have taken our kids 2 Beto rallies. Ya wanna know what happened? They got interested in politics & coming together 4 positive change. They were inspired, as were adults. Wanna know what doesn’t inspire us? Begging 4 support from the man who insulted your family & lying — Pattipalooza (@ganglywhitegirl) September 3, 2018

Another person praised Cruz and the Texas GOP for its very effective attack ads.

Every ad Ted Cruz and the Texas GOP put out makes me like Beto even more. — Very Stable Genius (@GIowing0rb) September 3, 2018