Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was heckled out of a Washington, D.C., restaurant by activists opposed to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as they chanted, “We believe survivors!” on Monday night.

The incident, which was documented and posted by an account called “smashracismDC” on Twitter, is the latest in a series of protests waged against the Republican senator for his unwavering support of Kavanaugh, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct when he was in high school and college.

Sexual assault survivor questioned Cruz during disruption at fancy Washington DC restaurant. Cruz ignores her. #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/bbtQ8TqE4H — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Videos of the protest show Cruz being confronted by a woman who tells him she’s a sexual assault survivor.

“Do you believe survivors?” she asks. “Senator, I have a right to know what your position is on Brett Kavanaugh.”

“God bless you, ma’am,” Cruz responds.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!”



Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony.



Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Earlier on Monday, survivors of sexual assault also gathered outside Cruz’s office in Austin, Texas, to express their support for Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, two women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in the 1980s.

“We want our voices heard. We want fairness to all,” protester Carol Abbassi told NBC affiliate KXAN.