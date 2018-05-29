Ted Cruz's Attempt At Tweeting Sports Did Not Go Well

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to show some support on Twitter for the Houston Rockets as the team faced the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.
It didn’t go well.
The Warriors won, 101-92, eliminating the Rockets. Golden State now advances to the NBA finals, where they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cruz was not only mocked for his tweet, but some even blamed him for the team’s defeat, using the #CruzCurse hashtag.
Here’s Cruz’s initial message:
With the Rockets down in the final quarter, Cruz tried to rally the team and its fans:
And here’s some of the reaction:
