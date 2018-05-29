Ted Cruz's Attempt At Tweeting Sports Did Not Go Well

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to show some support on Twitter for the Houston Rockets as the team faced the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

It didn’t go well.

The Warriors won, 101-92, eliminating the Rockets. Golden State now advances to the NBA finals, where they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cruz was not only mocked for his tweet, but some even blamed him for the team’s defeat, using the #CruzCurse hashtag.

Here’s Cruz’s initial message:

With the Rockets down in the final quarter, Cruz tried to rally the team and its fans:

8 min 27 seconds to go. Rockets — it’s now or never. Houston is #ClutchCity It’s Q4: get ‘er done. GO ROCKETS!!!!! https://t.co/4HCL4dX06J — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 29, 2018

And here’s some of the reaction:

Thanks for cursing the rockets 🚀 — AC (@ACBrownEP) May 29, 2018

Are the two collars a secret message to Steve Bannon? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 29, 2018

I am a real human person who likes the game of ball hoops. — Jay Gold (@jgold0227) May 29, 2018

Wow sir ,, I did not know you were an athlete ,,, I hope you win the match !! And I am glad to see you have found a new hobby to keep you from the self-molesting ,,, it appear’s my prayers have been answered !!! — Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) May 29, 2018

Why are you practically wearing a turtleneck? Anyway go Rockets! — Ryan McAllister (@mcryan09) May 29, 2018

Ted Cruz once referred to a basketball hoop as a “basketball ring” ... you brought this on yourself Houston — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) May 29, 2018

That's weird, Ted. I would've thought a Bay area native like the Zodiac Killer would be rooting for Golden State. — Drew Gibson (@SuppressThis) May 29, 2018

“Yes! Go Rockets! Do the thing! Win the points!” pic.twitter.com/JY7wURJLHA — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) May 29, 2018

The real reason the Rockets lost tonight 😂🤦🏾‍♀️#NBAPlayoffs2018 — C Michelle (@fashionista2541) May 29, 2018

That explains the #houstonrockets loss, they had the Ted Cruz curse! 🙁 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) May 29, 2018